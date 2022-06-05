New member in the ‘18V Power for All System‘: Powerful and precise cordless garden saw Keo

Sawing easily and precisely with one hand

A special feature of the Keo still is its ‘A-Grip’, a detachable branch grip with which Bosch established a new category of garden saws in the market. The A-Grip made it possible for users for the first time to hold both the saw and the branch simultaneously with only one hand. In this way, twigs can be cut comfortably without you having to use your other hand to stabilize the branch which would otherwise sway back and forth because of the sawing motion. This is especially advantageous when pruning high, hard-to-reach branches. And the Keo can also be used to cut plant stakes, trellises, or pickets easily and effortlessly to length. With the A-Grip attached, the in-house manufactured Swiss precision saw blade cuts branches with a thickness of up to 60 mm quickly and reliably. Detaching the branch grip increases the maximum cutting diameter to 80 mm and users can also saw particularly close to the trunk.

Simple coverage of more DIY areas

The new Keo is just as compact as its predecessor and is a lot more than a simple garden saw: Its saw blades can be changed quickly and easily using the SDS system – turn the ring, remove the saw blade, click in the new saw blade, and turn the ring back. Depending on the saw blade, the Keo not only cuts wood, but also metal and plasterboard with ease. It is therefore also a reliable companion for classic DIY applications and beyond the garden.

The new Keo is available as of now. Additional saw blades for metal applications and for the sawing of plasterboards are available in the Bosch accessory range. All stated prices are recommended retail prices including VAT.