Coolings Trends in Industrial Drives, Power Management Applications & What We Found

The Findings

So in this study we have fixed the condition keeping volume it I GBT total.

Here you can see general construction of power electronics model with internal dissipating components like small tires and IGBTs on big model spreader plate like 65106 we have selected the worst case of power without trans so that it eases to compare the cooling technologies at fixed ambient condition. It’s one four numbers each of dissipating 1 72 at with each size of 12 seven by 9.7 it is two four numbers each dissipating 68.3 with each size of 7.4 M by 6.8 heat flux is around 1 39 0.6 centimeter square and 1 35 0.7 centimeter square respectively. Total heat distribution is considered in these studies around 960 here, 120 M max fan selected for this study which has available flow of 140 CP on X and pressure head about 490 pass cut on Y selector. Fully adapted flow which generated by this plan with no bypass which will help us to identify the fan operating point of each hitching technology.

Post simulation study interface material is considered between I GT model to the hitching is of 0.1 M with conductivity of six backer hitching I selected for this study is two 60 M in flow length with is one 20 M with same size of the pan and 85 height including base of like 12.7. Ambient condition is considered 45 degrees CSAT altitude. The general rule of the fan is to operate on the right side of the given fan which help us to keep higher lip expectancy of the fan with less noise. Further all the air cooling solution simulation is done by using this pan.

As already mentioned, what has own CD tool specifically designed for electronic cooling solution called smart ct By using this CD tool we did this further comparative study so here we go. Starting with estrogen as you may aware of extrusion has its own manufacturing process limitation as mentioned on the right like max can go up to 700 m whereas maximum height about one 20 most important factor is height to finfin gap ratio which drives how much max fin or surface area available to pool that anticipating components. Here in this study we have considered 21 high to fin ratio so it’s almost utilized with the best possible ex extension process material aluminum 60 series been used which has approximate conductivity of 2 0 9 per ki ther. Of this we slide extrusion thermal research shows best temperature data of 95 degrees from ambient whereas spreading Patel min to max is about 62.3 degrees. The fan operating is at bottom right side due to less pressure impedance created by the wind structure of the extrusion. That means life expectancy for this span may increase though available air force seems to be underutilized hence further improvement using this extrusion could be difficult.

Here we are comparing two ING solutions. Epoxy bonding and embracing hit both the process allow us to increase more coing fins than the extrusion. Overall, both the ING manufacturing processes almost same but one big difference between them is fin joining process. In case of epoxy bonding, ion has been added up epoxy about 0.1 to 0.2 ml thickness whereas in brazing due to its high temperature joining process becomes single joint like extrusion. Best material consider 60 series and fins are aluminum 1100 with respective conductivity as shown the right side graft shows he optimization trial for multiple fin air gap whereas fin gap of 1.3 M seems to be better in terms of thermal performance for available fan flow rate. Thermal features of both the solutions we’ll discuss in next slide.

So due to increased number of fins also increased pressure impedance hence the fan operating point leans to the middle right region of the fan curve. In this case the fan flow has been better utilized this case of epoxy pointing zinc base temperature from ambient delta of 76 degrees C whereas spreading delta mid to max is about 50.9 degrees C. We can observe 20 degrees C improvement over extrusion hit sync in case of brazing hit. There is no resistance between fin and base, hence you can see improvement of two degrees C over max based temperature than epoxy hits but negligible difference over spreading mean to max best temperature. Generally based on our experience we can expect brazing hits thermal result improvement of two to four degrees C over epoxy bonding KY fin made by single piece of metal it can be copper or aluminum. In this case we are using aluminum 1100 with conductivity of 2 22 waer kilo which is a bit better than 60 series material. In this process we could get more ine height to cap aspect ratio. That means more thermal area available than extrusion or creasing. Also on the right side we did optimization trials for multiple fin air gaps whereas fin gap of 1.4 M seems to be better in terms of thermal performance for available fan fluoride. Ther reserve of this case is on the next slide.

Fining thermal resistance are almost same as previous case but hi with be pressure drop increase due to morphine area even though increased fin area not helping us to improve further, that means we have reached the point to check alternative cooling methods than only the traditional cooling technology. So further thermal improvement is possible. Yes, it’s possible without changing the volume. Here we have first page using hit pipes using same construction of previous case of Skyping and hit pipes are embedded in each space using epoxy pointing. In this case use straight hit pipe which can reduce the cost depending on hit sink base as shown in the example we can extend and bend the hit pipes to cooler region allow for greater utilization of the hit base and hits fin with embedded heat pipes. Thermal results shown significant improvement. Temperature control shows cooler regions of the base are reduced. That means spreading is improved by using of the heat pipes hit source temperature also lower by 19 degrees C compared to the previous case of Skyping with no heat pipes but no change in pressure top as use the same fin structure.

Heat pipe also has its own limitation that is called heat carrying capacity rqm max. If the heat flex is increased then its permissible limit then it tends to dry out. In other words, heat pipes stopped working. There are some rules to select the heat pipes and its internal leak water structure based on the source heat fluxx, so here you can see middle heat pipes which is swept hit pipe two carries less heat than adjacent hit pipes because side heat pipes get more cooler regions than the middle one. Hence two factors are more important while selecting the heat pipes is its total length and how much cooler regions are available

Using the same fining structure we have discussed. First solution was hit pipes and this is second solution where instead of hit pipes we have used paper chamber which embedded in base using solar process working principles same as like hit pipes. JUSTIT has more isotropic area than the hit pipes. Paper chamber helps to evenly spread the heat from the concentrated area to all corners of the base. Here is an example of VC solution. Even though in case of multiple heat sources with the different locations on the base we can use multiple S temperature. CONT control shows evenly spreading of heat throughout the base heat source one and hit source two. Temperature delta is same as like heat pipes but base max temperature improved by seven degrees C. Unlike hit pipe solution here, heat spreading is significantly improved. Pressure drop is same as this case. Also we have used the same sky fining.

You can see construction of vc. We have embedded the VC by solar process but some cases it’s possible to have only VC without structural base but in power electronics case the IG BT and BUSBAR mounted on it. Hence VC may not carry the bread due to its not structurally strong as like solid thick base selected VC thickness is approximately five 6.6 but based on the requirement it can be customized BC max footprint can possible to manufacture each 400 cross. In this case, VC carried out all the heat dissipating by the heat sources with some buffer before tryout, which call adds a fraction of max power.

This is the most efficient air cooling solution called thermo or two face cooling solution. Heat pipe and VC structure has weak and water inside but in this case it is pressurized with T like HVSA application. Aworking fluid is boiled in small chamber mounted on the evaporator or IGBT area and vapor is condensed in the tubes of the remotely located air cooled condenser. Thermos construction has two separate areas like evaporator where IGBT is being placed and condenser which is located higher than the evaporator. Both structures are connected via hollow tubes including one vapor line and the other it condenser liquid line thermo siphon requires more space in height area and orientation need to be gravity assisted as so fan car shows operating point is on right side of the car. That means air impedance is less as like extrusion. We’ll discuss the thermo raises of the thermo siphon on the next slide.

As mentioned earlier, this is the most efficient air cooling solution which is proved in the thermal results tube. 10 degrees C improvement is observed compared with the vapor chamber solution. Condenser calculated heat capacity is bit more than the actual power dissipated by the operator or IGBT condenser pressure drop is less and delta on inlet to outlet air temperature is approximately 16 degrees. Source one and his two temperature differences about 11.6 whereas mid to max temperature delta is about 27.4. We are also giving solution of liquid cooling culprit to understand the thermal performance difference between air to liquid. As the power electronic industry is evolving, the heat density is

encouraging from which we may require to move from air to liquid cooling in near future liquid cooling requires a system setup including liquid pump XX controller, but this can be remotely placed compared to air cooling.

Liquid cooling is two to 10 times better. In terms of thermal performance, there are multiple types of liquid cooling plates available like tube type multichannel microchannel, bra stamp LCP. Here we are discussing brazing LCP with internal stamped offset fin structure where we have considered India fluid flow rate of three AMPM at 45 degrees. CL CCP footprint is same as like air cooling he but the height is less. Liquid use is 50%. Water plus ethylene glyco solution have studied different height of the fin CFD to get optimized one for three LPM fixed flu. The result shows how eight fin height is better in terms of pressure drop and performance. Thermal results are on next slide.

No doubt, thermo performance of liquid cooling solution is better. Temperature delta between hit source one to hit source two is barely 10 degrees C, whereas temperature control shows mean to max temperature differences 17 degrees C. You can see example of brazing hitting with internal infrastructure using fuel channel. Here is the mechanical parameter comparison summary of the thermal pulling solutions. You can see as you move from traditional to advanced cooling solutions. The weight of the thermal solution pretty much same are reduced keeping volume of air cooling solution is same from extrusion to sky plus PC volume-wise, thermo siphon required less space, but ITing architecture requires to be gravity assisted. As discussed earlier, liquid cooling plate weight is least but it requires other system accessories which can be possible to place remotely.

Thermal comparison summary of discuss cases compared with extrusion thermal results. We have actual significant improvement in below cases or epoxy bonding. Brazing hitting and fining it’s 12 to 18% thermal improvement in case of advanced technology like heat pipe or vc. This improvement ranges increased to 40 to 45%. In case of thermo siphon, TC thermal improvement range is about 50 to 60% at the last. We are not comparing the liquid cooling solution here, but it gives you some idea what benefits it’ll give you when you move from air to liquid cooling. Choosing between air cooling to liquid cooling is up to the system Architectural preference and your budget both are excellent solution. They are just designed for different system requirements, but whichever type of cooling methods you go for. The most important thing is that you are keeping your power electronics device as cool as possible so that it can stay at its best performance without thermal run issue.

Graphical representation shows on X axi mention the maximum rise in temperature over ambient under the heat ing device and yxi pressure drop across the cooling solution. You can see extrusion performances on far right side with least pressure drop, but thermal performances worse than the other solution. Bonding, praising Skype thermal performance are close to each other based on the application and thermal requirements you may choose from this group and also these solutions can use with heat pipes or vapor chamber. In case of air cooling, Thermo siphon has less pressure top with highest thermal performance. This graph will help you to choose an appropriate cooling solution based on the power electronic device thermal requirements.

Thank you Satish for that detailed comparison between all of the different thermal solutions. Ultimately, choosing the best solution requires heavily on your specific requirements and priorities. You can certainly utilize the values in the previous tables to add a weighting factor and calculate a numerical ranking. This table here also can be used to quickly narrow down the selection for initial modeling and evaluation. Most of the color coding matches well with the earlier tables, but the gray cells do require a little bit of explanation as both thermo siphon and the liquid coal plate do require system layout changes. The overall size you consider may not just be that of the item modeled here like the thermo siphon or the actual coal plate itself. For example, the liquid cooling. If you must provide the pumping unit and heat exchanger within the cabinet, that’ll certainly take up more room than what you’ve shown here on the previous slides. The same goes for cost system architecture should be considered when cooling components outside of the heat sink itself are considered like the cooling distribution unit for liquid cooling or fans and air baffles required for air cooling of the air cooled thermo siphon

Industrial applications are evolving, as are the thermal technologies needed to keep them running. As noted in the previous slides, the solution or range of solutions that are right for you highly depend on your specific application goals. There are some basic steps to take when choosing and optimizing the thermal solution for your current and next generation applications. You should engage with your product team to clearly identify needs versus wants. This is a critical step to ensure that there is alignment within your organization. Not all team members may be aware of how their requirements may cause a change in the type of thermo solution that is required. Narrow down the solutions depending on the use of air or liquid cooling. If you must drop into a legacy customer system that is air cooled, then that’ll narrow down the field of options. Engage with reputable thermal solutions providers to help optimize and compare several different thermal technologies.

Although what has been provided today can be used as a general guidance, chances are your form factor or number of components will be different and this may lead to a different conclusion. You also can obtain additional details for comparisons such as cost, discuss typical failure modes and other form factors to socialize these with the product team and management. Be open to any outcome. Maybe your legacy thermal solution is still the best fit or maybe there could be another one to provide a new competitive advantage for you. You may also find multiple solutions and then have to weigh between those different options and do some further exploration. I’d like to take the moment to thank our Shanghai Design Center team members for their support in running these simulations you’ve seen here today in SMART CFD. I’d also like to thank you for your time and hope you found this material helpful.