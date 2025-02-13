SPEAG combines CMX500 OBT with the DASY83D system for automated SAR testing of 5G NR devices

Munich, February 10, 2025

SPEAG and Rohde & Schwarz expand their long-term collaboration with the combination of the CMX500 wideband radio communication tester with the DASY83D utilising the enhanced DASY8 Application Programming Interface. This combination allows manufacturers of wireless devices to perform Specific Absorption Rate tests of 5G FR1 devices using the future-proof CMX500 multi-technology, multi-channel one-box signaling tester.

SPEAG, a global leader of dosimetric test systems, has combined the CMX500 OBT from Rohde & Schwarz with its advanced specific absorption rate (SAR) measurement system, DASY83D. The CMX500 OBT emulates a 5G new radio (NR) FR1 base station, fulfilling the requirements for SAR testing of 5G NR devices and providing ease of use for the test engineer. The CMX500 radio communication tester supports cellular technologies such as LTE, 5G NR, as well as non-cellular technologies like Wi-Fi, all in a single instrument. The latest test feature sets, including state-of-the-art wireless technologies like NR-NTN, 5G RedCap, and Wi-Fi 7, provides a long-term, future-proof callbox platform.

The evolution of wireless technology has enabled the creation of an increasing number of wireless products that function close to the human body. These products range from cell phones and smart watches to AR/XR goggles, all of which need to ensure their SAR values meet the essential regulatory requirements imposed by many countries. For instance, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the USA, Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED) in Canada, and the European Union have all established stringent SAR regulations and continuously developed safety standards for decades. Several other countries, including China, Vietnam, and India, have gradually adopted similar market access regulation requirements regarding the SAR of radio equipment in recent years. Globally, numerous regulatory test labs and market surveillance test labs are equipped with SPEAG systems for SAR testing.

The successful collaboration between SPEAG and Rohde & Schwarz is testimony to the long-term strategy of both companies for leadership and innovation in test and measurement applications for the wireless industry.

For more information on the R&S CMX500, visit: www.rohde-schwarz.com/product/cmx500

About SPEAG

SPEAG is a leading developer and manufacturer of the most advanced numerical tools and instrumentation for the accurate evaluation of electromagnetic near and far fields from static to optical frequencies. SPEAG’s products are the best available for the evaluation and optimization of electromagnetic fields in complex environments, such as those close to and within the human body. Typical applications include electromagnetic safety and design optimization of mobile phones, magnetic resonance imaging, and medical implants. The cornerstone of SPEAG’s success is its strong investment in R&D and its strategic alliances with leading research institutions to ensure the development of cutting-edge products and solutions without compromising accuracy and efficiency. SPEAG’s customer base includes prominent members of leading industries and many government and regulatory agencies.

Rohde & Schwarz

Rohde & Schwarz is striving for a safer and connected world with its Test & Measurement, Technology Systems and Networks & Cybersecurity Divisions. For over 90 years, the global technology group has pushed technical boundaries with developments in cutting-edge technologies. The company’s leading-edge products and solutions empower industrial, regulatory and government customers to attain technological and digital sovereignty. The privately owned, Munich based company can act independently, long-term and sustainably. Rohde & Schwarz generated a net revenue of EUR 2.93 billion in the 2023/2024 fiscal year (July to June). On June 30, 2024, Rohde & Schwarz had more than 14,400 employees worldwide.