Sponsor

Electronics Cooling

Focused on Thermal Management, TIMs, Fans, Heat Sinks, CFD Software, LEDs/Lighting

Sponsor

Cool Information from Fujipoly

Electronics Cooling Blog, Research, TIMs

Carteret, NJ —Tuesday, January 21, 2020— Fujipoly recently added an Engineering Resource section to its website. This technical information library gives engineers unrestricted access to useful whitepapers and webinars as well as an extensive collection of Sarcon® thermal interface material performance datasheets.

The whitepapers cover topics such as the Compression Characteristics of Thermal Interface Gap Fillers, and Understanding the Fundamentals of Heat Transfer When Using Thermal Gap Fillers. Four webinar presentations feature topics such as Understanding Thermal Gap Filler Pads, PCB Deflection, and Stress; Advantages of Putty Type Gap Fillers; Fundamentals of Heat Transfer in Thermal Interface Gap Fillers; and Compression Characteristics of Thermal Interface Materials.

This new engineering resource is easily accessible from our home page www.fujipoly.com/usa

About the Author

Electronics Cooling

Avatar

Electronics Cooling magazine has been providing a technical data column since 1997 with the intent of providing you, the readers, with pertinent material properties for use in thermal analyses. We have largely covered the most common materials and their associated thermal properties used in electronics packaging.

Industry Sponsors

Sponsor
Sponsor
X