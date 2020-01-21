Cool Information from Fujipoly

Carteret, NJ —Tuesday, January 21, 2020— Fujipoly recently added an Engineering Resource section to its website. This technical information library gives engineers unrestricted access to useful whitepapers and webinars as well as an extensive collection of Sarcon® thermal interface material performance datasheets.

The whitepapers cover topics such as the Compression Characteristics of Thermal Interface Gap Fillers, and Understanding the Fundamentals of Heat Transfer When Using Thermal Gap Fillers. Four webinar presentations feature topics such as Understanding Thermal Gap Filler Pads, PCB Deflection, and Stress; Advantages of Putty Type Gap Fillers; Fundamentals of Heat Transfer in Thermal Interface Gap Fillers; and Compression Characteristics of Thermal Interface Materials.

This new engineering resource is easily accessible from our home page www.fujipoly.com/usa