Parker’s THERM-A-GAP GEL 37 Is the Next Generation of Single Component Dispensable Thermal Interface Materials

Parker’s THERM-A-GAPTM GEL 37 Is the Next Generation of Single Component Dispensable Thermal Interface Materials

Offers improved flow rate control and higher thermal conductivity than THERM-A-GAP GEL 30

Woburn, Mass., July 20, 2020 – The Chomerics division of Parker Hannifin Corporation, the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announces the launch of THERM-A-GAP GEL 37, the next generation of single component thermally conductive dispensable materials.

THERM-A-GAP GEL 37 has been specifically designed for more consistent and repeatable dispensing by minimizing the batch-to-batch flow rate variations found in THERM-A-GAP GEL 30. It also offers a tighter, more controlled flow rate which vastly improves dispensing in high volume applications. With a thermal conductivity of 3.7 W/m-K, it offers an increase of 6% compared to THERM-A-GAP GEL 30.

As a conformable single component dispensable compound, GEL 37 has superior long-term stability and reliable performance. It does not require post cure, which helps to eliminate downtime and decrease installation costs. THERM-A-GAP GEL 37 is easily conformable to irregular shapes without excessive force on components.

A variety of vessel sizes and configurations are available to suit any application, from hand dispensed syringes, to Semco® and Nordson EFD tubes and large pails for high volume applications. THERM-A-GAP GEL 37 also features a lengthy 18-month shelf life and effective sag resistance to help maintain the shape of the material during the curing process.

“We have heard time and time again from our customers, specifically in the telecom/5G and automotive in-cabin market, that there’s need for a tighter flow, high performance dispensable thermal material at a competitive price point. We feel that this product is an excellent choice and fits the needs of the market perfectly,” said Brian Mahoney, global business unit manager for Parker Chomerics.

THERM-A-GAP GEL 37 is manufactured in Hudson, NH, and is available for immediate sampling, prototyping and production.

Learn more about THERM-A-GAP GEL 37 and the THERM-A-GAP GEL family of products

