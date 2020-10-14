Key Datacenter Liquid Cooling Patent Survives Challenge

Calgary, Alberta. October 12th, 2020 – CoolIT Systems, the global leader in scalable liquid cooling technology for desktop and data centers systems, announce that on August 21, 2020, under 35 U.S.C. §318, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) issued a Final Written Decision Determining No Challenged Claims Unpatentable with respect to CoolIT’s U.S. Patent No. 9,496,200 (the ‘200 Patent).

The ‘200 Patent relates to a system architecture for liquid cooling of servers (in, for example, a datacenter environment) in which the driving force for the liquid is provided in a distributed manner. The technology is commonly referred to as a “distributed pumping” architecture in the market for liquid cooling of data centers.

In its petition, Asetek Danmark A/S (Asetek) argued that all 21 claims of the ‘200 Patent were invalid in light of certain combinations of prior art. The PTAB instituted an IPR in response to Asetek’s petition but, after hearing written and oral arguments from both CoolIT and Asetek, the PTAB ultimately rejected Asetek’s challenge. As a result, all 21 claims of the ‘200 patent survived without amendment.

CEO, Steve Walton, commented, “We appreciate the PTAB’s attention to detail throughout the IPR process and are thrilled that the PTAB ultimately recognized the validity of all 21 claims of CoolIT’s ‘200 patent. CoolIT is fully committed to being the innovation leader in the liquid cooling market and to protecting our significant investment in innovation with our growing patent portfolio.”

About CoolIT Systems

CoolIT Systems specializes in scalable liquid cooling solutions for the world’s most demanding high-performance computing environments. In the desktop enthusiast market, CoolIT provides unparalleled performance for a range of gaming systems utilizing its patented split-flow technologies. Through its modular, rack-based Direct Liquid Cooling technology, Rack DLC™, CoolIT enables dramatic increases in rack densities, component performance, and power efficiencies. CoolIT partners with the global leaders in OEM server design to provide the most efficient and reliable liquid cooling solutions that provide high-performance cooling for their own leading-edge products. Together, CoolIT and its partners are leading the way for widespread adoption of high-performance computing. For more information about CoolIT Systems and its technology, visit https://www.coolitsystems.com/.

Media Contact:

Jason Zeiler

Sr. Marketing Manager, CoolIT Systems

marketing(at)coolitsystems(dot)com

+1 (403) 235 4895