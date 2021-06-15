Rosenberg Releases Gen 3+ 500-mm Backward-Curved Fans

Rosenberg 500-Mm Gen 3+ Backward-Curved Impellers Put More Cooling Power And Efficiency In A Compact Package

Rosenberg’s new 500-mm backward curved impellers with size 6 Gen 3+ EC motors deliver more cooling power. The Rosenberg GKHM 500-CIB.160.6NA IE GEN 3+ (Part Number N88-50322) features a 7.3 kW motor that produces 8011 CFM @ 4 inWG at 460 Volt or 6004 CFM @ 4 inWG at 230 Volt.

While previous EC motor generations were designed for either 200-230-VAC or 380-480-VAC input, our new motor automatically adjusts to the actual input power across the entire range, allowing reduced inventory cost and easier design-in. The 3-phase, 50-60 Hz motors are rated IP54 and UL-R motor class F. They are 30% more powerful than the previous “Generation 2” motors of the same size. The operating temperature range is -25°C to +40°C at full speed.

The new fans also feature Rosenberg’s high-efficiency aluminum B-wheel impeller. The B-wheel features a seven-blade design (instead of the standard eight) with a unique wheel geometry that provides for impeller efficiencies up to 78% while reducing noise by up to three dBA.

Rosenberg #N88-50322 fans are in stock now, available for immediate shipment. Click here to see the full Gen 3+ lineup.

Other standard features include:

280 to 680-VDC Power Supply. Motor automatically adjusts from AC to DC-input voltage when required in data centers or in back-up battery applications.

Integrated inspection LED which displays the motors’ condition and Modbus operation status.

Unmatched ModBus RTU functionality. The motor monitors its current power consumption, and records total energy consumption, load profile, and fan operating temperature over time. This simplifies performance optimization and preventive maintenance.

Electronic Quick-Change Technology (EQC). The motor’s electronic head can be replaced within minutes without touching other parts of the fan.

IT-network (Earthing system) support for increased system fault tolerance, especially for hospitals and data centers.

About Rosenberg

The Rosenberg family of companies is headquartered in Künzelsau, Germany and employs more than 1,400 individuals worldwide. Rosenberg fans and blowers can be found in HVAC systems, as well as industrial and portable air conditioning; in air cooling for variable frequency drives (VFD), wind power generators and power converters, solar inverters, uninterruptable power supplies (UPS), transformers, heat sinks, fan coils, telecom racks and other industrial equipment; in air handling units and fan filter units (FFU); and in railway, marine, military and avionics equipment.

Rosenberg USA is located just outside Charlotte in Indian Trail, N.C. For more information, or to place an order, contact Rosenberg USA by phone at (704) 893-0883; fax (704) 882-0755 or e-mail sales@rosenbergusa.com.