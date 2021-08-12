Noctua Presents CPU Coolers for Intel’s LGA4189 Xeon Platform

Vienna, July 2021 – Noctua presented four CPU coolers and a separate mounting kit for Intel’s LGA4189 platform. The new NH-U14S DX-4189, NH-U12S DX-4189, NH-U9 DX-4189 and NH-D9 DX-4189 4U are ideal for creating whisper-quiet high-end workstations using Intel’s just-announced Ice Lake-64L based W3300 series Xeon processors for LGA4189. In addition to the new DX-4189 coolers, the NM-i4189 mounting kit allows Noctua DX-3647 and TR4-SP3 series coolers to be installed on LGA4189.

“DX line CPU coolers have become a default choice in premium grade quiet cooling solutions for Intel Xeon processors”, says Roland Mossig (Noctua CEO). “The latest revision for LGA4189 comprises 14, 12 and two 9cm models, covering anything from spacious workstation cases to 4U rack-mount servers.”

The new NH-U14S DX-4189, NH-U12S DX-4189, NH-U9 DX-4189 and NH-D9 DX-4189 4U are dedicated, customized solutions for Intel’s professional LGA4189 platform (Whitley), which makes them an ideal fit for both Ice Lake-SP based 3rd generation Xeon Scalable CPUs (Platinum, Gold, Silver or Bronze) and W-3300 series Xeon processors for workstations (Ice Lake-64L). Whereas the large 14cm NH-U14S DX-4189 and 12cm NH-U12S DX-4189 are an excellent choice for tower-style cases and thus lend themselves to use in high-performance quiet workstations, the smaller NH-D9 DX-4189 4U and NH-U9 DX-4189 fit 4U cases, which makes them perfect for more compact workstations as well as 4U class rack-mount servers that need to run as quietly as possible. While the 14cm model relies on a single NF-A15 PWM fan to achieve maximum performance, thanks to its large surface area, the 12cm and 9cm models use dual fan configurations with two NF-A12x25 (NH-U12S DX-4189) and NF-A9 (NH-D9 DX-4189 4U and NH-U9 DX-4189) fans to ensure outstanding performance despite their smaller size and surface area.

While the NH-U9’s direction of airflow is perpendicular to the long axis of the LGA4189 socket, the NH-D9’s direction of airflow is parallel to the long axis of the LGA4189 socket. This makes the NH-U9 ideal for workstation builds where the top PCIe slot must not be blocked and this orientation is required for having the cooler exhaust towards the I/O panel. By contrast, the NH-D9 is a great choice for server builds where the cooler’s fans should work in tandem with the airflow inside the chassis, or for workstation builds where this orientation is required for having the cooler exhaust towards the top of the case.

Integrating standard Intel parts such as the anti-tilt mechanism, Torx® T30 PEEK nuts and the LGA4189-4 (P4) CPU carrier frame, the coolers’ SecuFirm2™ mounting system is fully compliant with Intel’s installation guidelines and provides a familiar mounting procedure for experienced LGA4189 users. A Torx® T30 mounting tool is included.

In addition to the new DX-4189 coolers, the NM-i4189 mounting kit allows Noctua DX-3647 and TR4-SP3 series coolers to be installed on LGA4189.

