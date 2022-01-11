Creative Materials introduces 122-47, a polyimide single-component silver filled, electrically conductive semiconductor die-attach adhesive. This product can be applied by stamping, screen printing, dipping and syringe dispensing, and is designed for die-attachment and surface mount applications. Other applications include assembling electrical and electronic components. The cure schedule allows for rapid processing and exhibits excellent thermal stability and adhesion at high temperatures up to 325ºC.

Extractable Ionic content is under 5 ppm of chlorine, sodium and potassium. The volume resistivity is 0.00015 ohm-cm and thermal conductivity of >2.4 W/m-k.

Creative Materials designs, develops, and custom manufactures specialty electronic inks and adhesives. The company holds both ISO9001 and ISO14001 certifications. All products are manufactured in the USA.

