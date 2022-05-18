Arieca Announces $6.5M Series A Funding Round

Company will use the investment to accelerate product development and scale up manufacturing of its Liquid Metal-based thermal interface materials (TIMs).

May 17, 2022 8:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arieca Inc., the leader in liquid-metal based thermal interface materials for high performance computing and high power semiconductor devices, today announced a $6.5 million Series A funding round co-lead by Nissan Chemical Corporation and 412 Venture Fund, with participation from ROHM Co. Ltd., Monozukuri Venture Funds, Mountain State Capital, Innovation Works and Carnegie Mellon University.

“The semiconductor industry is facing an acute heat problem. Further progress in manufacturing of microprocessors with node sizes of 7nm, 4nm and even lower sizes in the roadmap require an acceleration in packaging technologies to compensate for the ever-growing heat densities in the next generation of devices. We, at Arieca, are developing Liquid Metal-based TIMs to give the designers the performance of liquid metals with the ease of manufacturing of thermal greases” said Dr. Navid Kazem, CEOand Co-Founder at Arieca.

“Arieca’s materials are very promising innovative solutions for the market that will grow significantly in the future. We hope to make a strong cooperative collaboration on top of the Investment in the Company” said Endo Hideyuki Managing Executive Officer, and Head of Planning and Development Division at Nissan Chemical. Ilana Diamond, the general managing partner at 412 Venture added that “we have followed Arieca’s progress since their formation and have been impressed by their progress attracting customers and partners in the semiconductor industry with a large market size. We are delighted to be partnering with a world class team to help them bring an innovative material solution to a growing market.”

About Arieca

Arieca is a high growth advanced materials start-up that is pushing the boundaries of material functionalities in the most demanding applications. Our patented Liquid Metal Embedded Elastomer (LMEE) technology allows for unprecedented performance in applications across the semiconductor, aerospace, automotive, and healthcare industries. Our main products are TIMbber – an adaptable thermal interface material (TIM) for high performance semiconductor and power devices, and Thubber – a soft, stretchable, and thermally conductive elastomer. Arieca was spun off from Carnegie Mellon University in 2018.

About Nissan Chemical Corporation

Nissan Chemical Corporation is now moving forward to develop new products and business through utilization of our core technologies as the chemical company with our corporate vision of becoming a corporate group that “contribute to the protection of the global environment and the existence/ development of humanity, offering the value sought by society”. The Planning and Development Division’s mission is to create new products and businesses which are the pillars of our future in “information and communication”, “environment and energy” and “life sciences other than pharmaceuticals and agrochemicals”. While to clarify the characteristics of the new seeds with highly originality and capture the market needs, we are promoting the actual demand of new products that meet customer needs. For more details, please visit nissanchem.co.jp.

About 412 Venture Fund

412 Venture Fund is an early-stage venture capital firm, created by founders, for founders. 412VF invests in technology enabled companies that can benefit from our partners’ diverse experience and network in business software solutions, deep tech, AI & ML, health tech, and Industry 4.0. For more information, visit 412venturefund.com.

To learn more about Arieca please visit arieca.com or email partner@arieca.com.

