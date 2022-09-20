Electrically Conductive Die Attach Adhesive Has Very High Thermal Conductivity

In this video demonstration, learn more about EP3HTSDA-1, a thermally conductive die attach epoxy, and see how easily it dispenses.

One component Master Bond EP3HTSDA-1 is formulated primarily for die attach applications. It exhibits a die shear strength of 20-22 kg-f and has a high thermal conductivity of 40-45 BTU•in/ft2•hr•°F [5.7-6.5 W/(m•K)]. “This 100% solids formulation has an ideal viscosity and flow for die attach, will not ‘tail’ and can be easily dispensed automatically” says Rohit Ramnath, senior product engineer. “Additionally it has an unlimited working life at room temperature and will cure in 20-30 minutes at 250°F or 5-10 minutes at 300°F.”

Master Bond EP3HTSDA-1 is NASA low outgassing approved. Dimensionally stable, it has a Shore D hardness of 75-85 and is engineered to withstand thermal cycling and shock. This epoxy system adheres well to metals, ceramics, and silicon dies. Service operating temperature range is from -80°F to +400°F.

This system contains silver fillers and has a volume resistivity of <0.001 ohm-cm. It retains conductivity upon aging and provides excellent moisture and chemical resistance. It can be used for applications in the communication, aerospace, medical, electronic, automotive, and defense industries. It comes in standard packaging as well as syringe applicators.