At the Thermal Live Spring Summit 2024 hosted by Electronics Cooling, discussions revolved around groundbreaking developments in thermal cooling technologies. Here is a detailed summary of key takeaways from Inventec’s presentation:

1. Industry-specific Development — ThermoSolv Fluorinated Fluids vs. Hydrocarbons: The session kicked off with an in-depth exploration of the potential of two distinct methods of immersion cooling — single phase and two phase. The former involves pumping fluid through a chiller to cool it down, while the latter employs a fluid with a low boiling point that, when heated by the servers, converts into vapor, negating the need for a pump.

2. Comparative Research Study: A pivotal component of the talk presented a comparative study of hydrocarbon fluids and InvenTeq’s ThermoSolv CF2 and IM6. The research showcased how the CF2 and IM6 demonstrated better compatibility with varied materials and significantly lower toxicity levels compared to hydrocarbon fluids. Furthermore, CF2 and IM6’s impressive fire extinguishing properties surpass that of hydrocarbon oil.

3. Analyzing Performance: A comparative analysis on the fluids’ performance was conducted, revealing that the CF2 and IM6 had lower densities, boiling points, and viscosities compared to hydrocarbon oil. Although hydrocarbon fluid demonstrated higher specific heat capabilities, CF2 and IM6 were more effective for heat dissipation when considering specific heat per volume.

4. Experimental Data: Practical experiments showed CF2 and IM6 to illustrate significantly more efficient cooling when compared to hydrocarbon fluid after 2 hours of immersion cooling, further substantiating their preference.

5. Environmental Factors: The benefits of CF2 and IM6 were highlighted not only in terms of compatibility, safety, and performance but also their positive environmental implications. With lower global warming potential and absence of flash points, these fluids push for more sustainable alternatives.

6. No Specific Pressure Requirements: The absence of specific pressure requirements for IM6 was discussed, emphasizing it as a feasible option across varied applications.

7. Longevity: The longevity of these fluids was touched upon, hinting towards their economical viability due to their long service life.

8. Future Developments: The talk concluded with statements about ongoing research focusing on enhancing the use of hydrocarbons for immersion cooling, promising further advancements in the industry.

This presentation provided a comprehensive overview of the present landscape and potential future of the immersion cooling industry, focusing particularly on the benefits of alternative cooling solutions over traditional hydrocarbons.

Want to learn more? Watch the full presentation on-demand here: https://thermal.live/