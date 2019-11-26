Carteret, NJ — The compression characteristics of thermal gap fillers should be key considerations during a product’s early design phase. For applications that have delicate components or widely varying gap distances, Fujipoly® created a line of Low Compression Force gap filler pads. These TIMs help avoid overstressing the printed circuit board (PCB) and fragile solder joints as the interface material is compressed between the heatsink and board-level components during assembly.

To accommodate broad-ranging applications, Fujipoly® offers several Low Compression Force Sarcon® materials that exhibit compression forces less than 15PSI, depending on thickness. Thickness options range from 1.00mm to 5.00mm with thermal conductivity between 1.5 and 2.8 W/m•K.

Fujipoly® technical support is available to help determine the best material for your application. We can quickly analyze the relationship between gap size, material thickness, compression and contact resistance. All of our Low Compression Force thermal interface materials can also be custom cut to precisely fit the shape you need.

