Underfill Epoxy Offers Thermal Conductivity and Electrical Insulation

Product: EP29LPTCHT

Release Date: 11/21/2019

Master Bond EP29LPTCHT is a two component, low viscosity epoxy compound that can be effectively utilized for underfill and encapsulation applications. It does not need excessive heat for curing and has a long working life at room temperature. This system is electrically insulative and thermally conductive with very fine particle size filler material. EP29LPTCHT can be easily dispensed into tiny gaps and when used as an adhesive, it forms thin bond lines from 5 to 15 microns, resulting in a significantly low thermal resistance of 12-15 x 10-6 K•m2/W.

EP29LPTCHT features excellent flow properties with an initial mixed viscosity of 5,000-15,000 cps. It offers a long working life after mixing, for example a 100 gram batch at 75°F will yield an open time of 10-12 hours. EP29LPTCHT has a thermal conductivity of 9-10 BTU•in/(ft2•hr•°F) and a volume resistivity of more than 1015 ohm-cm, both measured at 75°F.

The recommended cure schedule is overnight at room temperature followed by 4-5 hours at 160°-180°F. This noteworthy processing characteristic makes it ideal for substrates which are heat sensitive. After curing EP29LPTCHT features an exceptionally low coefficient of thermal expansion of 22-24 x 10-6 in/in/°C along with a compressive strength of 24,000-26,000 psi and a hardness of 80-90 Shore D. It is available in premixed and frozen syringes, 1/2 pint kits, pint kits, and quart kits. The color of Part A is off white and the color of Part B is white.