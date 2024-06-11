Will PFAS be the Death of Two-phase Cooling?

At this year’s Thermal Live Spring Summit, Inventec discussed a pivotal topic — PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) and their crucial role in cooling systems extensively used by data centers. This topical content springs debates about alternative approaches such as 2 phase immersion cooling, regulation of PFAS across various regions, concerns related to the health and environment, and the overall trade-off between potent cooling technologies and their environmental imprint. Browse below for a detailed sweep through the key takeaways.

Importance of PFAS chemicals: Per and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS), often termed ‘Forever Chemicals’, play a key role in the context of refrigerants and cooling systems. There’s an active participation in PFAS study groups that delve deep into the science behind the molecular structure of PFAS.

Concerns about Data Centers and Power Usage: Data centers emerge as substantial heat generators warranting stringent cooling systems. This arena introduces us to the concept of Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) — a metric defining the power usage efficiency of data centers. The core proposition surrounds the vision of attenuating PUE by implementing improved cooling systems.

Introduction to 2-phase immersion cooling: As a potential solution, 2 phase immersion cooling is discussed as a robust counter to the energy crisis. The seminar elucidates the origins rooted in a 1930s cleaning process termed ‘vapor degreasing’, gradually evolving into the elaborately defined 2 phase immersion cooling.

Benefits of 2-phase immersion cooling: An articulated study reveals the numerous advantages of 2 phase immersion cooling which includes extending the lifespan of servers, curtailing corrosion caused by dust, water, and oxygen, and provision of superior heat dissipation capabilities compared to other cooling mechanisms.

Requirements for Cooling Fluids: Diving deeper, the constituents for immersion cooling are considered critical. Carbon and fluorine, for instance, foster strong bonds lending strength to immersion fluids. A comprehensive overview throws light on minor pitfalls such as the hazardous effects of certain PFAS, guiding towards more viable options.

Regulatory Impacts: The talk underlines the disparate governmental regulation of PFAS worldwide. Europe’s potent push for a universal PFAS regulation starkly contrasts with other regions’ reluctancy to control certain cooling-focused fluorochemicals. The European classification of PFAS accommodates even the trifluoroacetic acid (TFA), not included elsewhere.

Health versus Environment: A vital pivot of the discussion circles around striking a balance between protecting human health and environmental safety while assessing the impacts on global warming.

Economic Concerns and Regulatory Inconsistencies: 2 phase immersion cooling stands as an energy-efficient methodology; however, it raises eyebrows owing to potential economic strains and lack of uniform regulations across the United States.

Future of 2-phase immersion cooling: Despite potential challenges, most anticipate a continuous usage of 2 phase immersion cooling due to the non-inclusion of many cooling fluids in the PFAS indexing across multiple parts of the globes.

Caution and Time: It is crucial to take a cautious approach while dealing with PFAS given the risks and unknowns associated with them. At the same time, we need more time and research to develop safer alternatives.

Want to learn more? Watch the presentation on-demand here: https://thermal.live/