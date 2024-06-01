Why Low Gassing Adhesives Matter

The aerospace, electronic, and optical industries often involve environments where outgassing from adhesives can pose significant challenges. When exposed to vacuum or elevated temperatures, conventional adhesives may release volatile compounds, leading to contamination or performance degradation of sensitive components. To mitigate these risks, engineers might consider low outgassing adhesives, which are formulated to minimize the release of volatile substances during curing, ensuring the integrity and performance of their designs in demanding operating conditions.

Compliance with Stringent Industry Standards

Utilizing low outgassing adhesives ensures compliance with demanding industry standards, such as ASTM E595, used by NASA for screening materials for space use. This compliance is crucial for projects requiring high reliability and longevity.

Here are a few examples of applications that may require low outgassing compounds:

Aerospace:

– Adhesives that bond thermal insulation materials in spacecrafts help prevent outgassing that could affect sensitive onboard instruments

– Attaching electronic components to satellite panels without risking contamination in the vacuum of space

– Securing optical components in telescopes or imaging systems to maintain clarity and precision over long durations

Electronics:

– Bonding components in high-vacuum environments such as semiconductor manufacturing to prevent outgassing-induced contamination.

– Assembling display screens or touch panels in smartphones and tablets to maintain optical clarity and touch sensitivity

– Affixing sensitive sensors or microchips in medical devices to ensure reliability and longevity in sterile environments

Optical:

– Mounting lenses or mirrors in laser systems to prevent outgassing-induced distortion or degradation of beam quality.

– Bonding optical fibers in communication systems while maintaining signal integrity and minimize losses.

– Attaching photonic devices in spectroscopy equipment to ensure accurate measurements without interference from adhesive outgassing.

Master Bond Low Outgassing Adhesives

Master Bond has developed a line of specialty adhesives that have passed NASA low outgassing specifications and exceed the ASTM E595 test requirements. These products are successfully employed in applications ranging from disk drives and flat panel displays to advanced avionics and aerospace components.

Master Bond’s low outgassing compounds demonstrate outstanding performance and select grades are serviceable over the exceptionally wide temperature range of 4K to +200°C. They are formulated to include additional key performance properties including, but not limited to electrical and thermal conductivity, dimensional stability, optical clarity, low shrinkage, and more. For additional information about your specific application, please visit masterbond.com. Click here to download a copy of the eBook: The Engineer’s Guide to Low Outgassing Adhesives.