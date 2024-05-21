Baltimore Aircoil Company Highlights Customized Data Center Cooling Solutions

Jessup, MD – Baltimore Aircoil Company (BAC), the global leader in modular cooling equipment, highlights its cooling solutions ideal for data center applications. Data centers use a dense network of computing and storage that enable the processing and delivery of applications and data for organizations. Mitigating heat and humidity is a leading concern around data center maintenance.

While in operation, equipment releases heat that must be controlled effectively or run the risk of overheating. Data centers require near-constant uptime and equipment failures can mean catastrophic losses. BAC offers customized solutions ideal for keeping data centers operating at peak performance, allowing data center servers to maintain ideal temperature levels while minimizing electricity usage and its overall carbon footprint.

The Series 3000 Cooling Tower with the ENDURADRIVE® Fan System offers BAC’s trusted reliability with the highest energy efficiency in the field. The Series 3000 Cooling Tower leads the industry with XE models at least two times more energy efficiency than is required by ASHRAE Standard 90.1. Plus, with a range of layout options, this system can be tailored to meet customers’ individual needs. The ENDURADRIVE® Fan System features no gears, belts, or transmission parts—making it virtually maintenance-free.

The HXV Hybrid Cooler is another option for data center cooling solutions, offering customers unparalleled evaporative and dry cooling technology within a single system. This system is ideal for areas where water sources are minimal and energy usage must be kept low. With its comprehensive internal fan system and optional redundant pumps, the HXV Hybrid Cooler offers uninterrupted operation for peace of mind.

For an adiabatic cooling option, the TrilliumSeries™ Adiabatic Cooler offers up to 20% energy savings when compared to other adiabatic solutions. It has continuous performance with redundant fan and water distribution systems with a 20% smaller footprint allowing for flexibility.

BAC also offers unique customized solutions to meet the needs of data centers. For more information, visit https://baltimoreaircoil.com/data-centers.

About Baltimore Aircoil Company

With over 80 years of industry-leading innovation and experience, BAC creates cutting-edge cooling equipment for the HVAC, Industrial, and Refrigeration marketplaces. We solve customers’ unique needs with our expertise and wide range of high-performance systems. BAC leverages the power of evaporative cooling by optimizing the balance of water and energy, but the true BAC difference lies in our absolute commitment to creating sustainable solutions and delivering value to our customers. For more information about Baltimore Aircoil Company, visit www.BaltimoreAircoil.com.