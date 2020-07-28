KYOCERA Introduces New Thermoelectric Module for High-Performance Heating, Cooling Applications

Supports extreme thermal-management requirements for COVID-19 investigation, PCR testing, high-performance batteries, and more.

San Diego – July 21, 2020 – Kyocera International, Inc. today introduced a compact, highly reliable thermoelectric cooling module specifically engineered for use in medical devices, scientific instruments, high-performance batteries, and other applications likely to encounter the most difficult active-thermal-management requirements. To support new medical advances, Kyocera’s thermoelectric modules can be used in the latest diagnostic, testing and analysis equipment requiring temperature-controlled blood, specimen, or liquid media, including Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) thermal cyclers. Kyocera’s modules can also supply the highly precise heating necessary to amplify the segment of DNA to be measured, a critical process in the investigation of COVID-19 cases.

Compared to conventional Peltier-type cooling devices, Kyocera’s new product achieves both a doubled lifespan and a 2.5x-faster cooling speed. These advantages also make it an ideal solution for climate-controlled automotive seats, EV battery thermal management, and other situations that require high quality and lengthened endurance.

Kyocera’s thermoelectric devices have won global renown over the past decade in both industrial and automotive applications, with more than 10 million units shipped. The company’s new Thermoelectric Cooling Modules take this proven track record to new applications with superior cooling performance and outstanding reliability. They are easily combinable with heat exchangers and blowers, allowing designers a wide range of advanced thermal-management options. Standard modules range in size from 20 x 20mm (.79 x .79in.) to 60 x 60mm (2.36 x 2.36in.), with custom sizes available.

Kyocera Corporation (TOKYO:6971, https://global.kyocera.com/), the parent and global headquarters of the Kyocera Group, was founded in 1959 as a producer of fine ceramics (also known as “advanced ceramics”). By combining these engineered materials with metals and integrating them with other technologies, Kyocera has become a leading supplier of industrial and automotive components, semiconductor packages, electronic devices, smart energy systems, printers, copiers, and mobile phones. During the year ended March 31, 2020, the company’s consolidated sales revenue totaled 1.6 trillion yen (approx. US$14.7 billion). Kyocera is ranked #549 on Forbes magazine’s 2020 “Global 2000” list of the world’s largest publicly traded companies.

