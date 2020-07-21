Featured Presentations:
The Economic Landscape for Power Electronics and Storage
• Dave Saums – Principal, DS&A LLC, USA
• Matt Watson – Senior Vice President, Empire State Development, USA
IGBT, SiC and GaN Power Semiconductors, Energy Storage and the Demand for Thermal Management Solutions
• Ercan M. Dede – Group Manager, Electronics Research,
Toyota Research North America, USA
• Zachary Edel – Senior Research Engineer,
Thermoanalytics, USA
• Burak Ozpineci – Group Leader, Power Electronics and Electric Machines,
Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), USA
• Ahmad Pesaran – Chief Engineer, Energy Storage,
National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), USA
• Claus Petersen – Sr. Vice President, General Manager,
Danfoss Silicon Power, Germany
• Edmund Riedl – Lead Principal, Materials and Interfaces Fundamentals,
Infineon Technologies, Germany
Developments in Thermal Research, Single- and Two-Phase Liquid Cooling,
Module Packaging, and System Design
• Frede Blaabjerg – Professor,
Aalborg University, Denmark
• Lauren Boteler – Thermal/Packaging Technical Lead,
U.S. Army Research Laboratory (ARL), USA
• Manfred Götz – Global Marketing Manager,
Rogers Germany GmbH
• Al Ortega – Professor and Director, Laboratory for Advanced Thermal and Fluid Systems,
Villanova University, USA
• Bahgat Sammakia – Director of S3IP Center of Excellence,
Binghamton University, USA