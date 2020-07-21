Advancements in Thermal Management educates attendees on the latest advancements in thermal management and temperature mitigation technologies. It is designed for design engineers, academia, system engineers, material scientists, CTOs and R&D managers with organizations in industries and markets whose products, operations and services depend upon sophisticated and precise control of thermal properties and states.

https://www.thermalconference.com/conference

The conference will be held virtually in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Conference attendees will be able to live-stream all presentations as well as participate in a real-time Q&A with the speakers, as well as have access to the recorded sessions after the event. Attendees will have full access to our proprietary 1×1 meeting platform and have virtual meetings with speakers, exhibitors, and other attendees.