Two-Component Room Temperature Curing Thermally Conductive And Electrically Insulating Adhesive

Ayer, MA, August 2020

New Product – Creative Materials introduces 813-76, a two-component room temperature curing thermally conductive and electrically insulating adhesive.  This product is designed for assembling heat-sensitive components on printed circuit boards, and it develops strong adhesive bonds and excellent thermal transfer.  813-76 provides high impact bonds that improve heat transfer while maintaining electrical insulation. It bonds to a wide variety of surfaces, has a low coefficient of expansion, and provides excellent resistance to mismatched substrates. The product is also highly chemical resistant, shows very low shrinkage, and passes the NASA outgassing requirement (ASTM-E-595).

Creative Materials designs, develops, and custom manufactures specialty electronic inks and adhesives. The company holds both ISO9001 and ISO14001 certifications.  All products are manufactured in the USA.

