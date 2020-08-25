Thermally Conductive Epoxy for Large Potting Applications Features Low Exotherm

Release Date: 08/18/2020
Master Bond EP29LPAOHT is a two-component, NASA low outgassing approved epoxy system featuring a long working life of 8-10 hours per 1,000 gram batch. Due to its low exotherm and flowable consistency, this product is suitable for specialty potting applications where large masses of the epoxy need to be cured. It can be mixed and poured in volumes of more than a gallon at a time. Even in deep cross-section thicknesses, this product does not generate much heat. Since the epoxy does not start gelling quickly, it is especially advantageous for use in many production environments that require a long open time after mixing.
EP29LPAOHT has a 100 to 50 mix ratio by weight and a mixed viscosity of 10,000-30,000 cps. It possesses a high thermal conductivity value of 0.87-1.15 W/(m•K), and is electrically insulative with a volume resistivity of more than 1015 ohm-cm. Upon curing EP29LPAOHT exhibits low shrinkage, dimensional stability and a low coefficient of thermal expansion. Other noteworthy properties include a compressive strength of 24,000-26,000 psi, a Shore D hardness of 80-90 and a tensile modulus of 450,000-500,000 psi. This epoxy is serviceable over the wide temperature range of -60°F to +350°F.
EP29LPAOHT bonds well to a variety of substrates including metals, glass, ceramics and many different plastics. It resists many chemicals including, but not limited to, water, fuels and oils. It is available for use in ½ pint, pint, quart and gallon container kits. EP29LPAOHT does not contain solvents and is RoHS compliant.