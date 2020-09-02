Neograf Solutions Introduces Next Generation Thermal Management Solutions For Electronics

Join us at a local Women in Electronics Chapter meeting! The Europe Division meetings are structured to share the mission and goals of the WE organization at the local level in order to provide an opportunity for strategic networking, professional and personal development, and a forum for collaborative thought leadership.

As Women in Electronics expands, Europe will be grouped by North, South, East, and West Divisions. Membership is inclusive of women in the Electronics Industry at any stage in their career, in any aspect of the channel.

What is the purpose of a division meeting?

Division meetings provide you with the opportunity to develop new and nurture your existing relationships within the Electronics Industry – while also gaining relevant industry information and leadership training that will enhance your career. Whether you are attending for the first time or getting reacquainted with an old friend, Women in Electronics division meetings provide opportunities to share ideas and experiences with industry colleagues in your area.

What can I expect at a division meeting?

Our division meetings take place in an interactive environment led by a trained WE Division Chair where participants can exchange ideas, grow, and learn together. The content surrounding the discussion is taken from one of the monthly leadership trainings from that quarter. We discuss ways in which we can take the information learned as a group and apply it to our individual professional and personal lives.

Will there be a formal agenda?

The chapter meetings are about 90 minutes and deliver the WE corporate messages and leadership training material through the local Division Chair. There will be a brief organizational overview as well as a presentation regarding the leadership training material. The discussions become very interactive, but remain consistent with the WE format and values. All division meetings will be delivering the same content, so if you travel, you will have options in Europe and all over the globe to participate and make new industry contacts!

Do we meet in person?

When global conditions permit, we will have in person meetings again! We will continue with virtual meetings quarterly and add an in person networking event as soon as we are able. In the meantime, please participate in the virtual events offered and use the membership directory to connect with your WE family!

Is there a cost?

We make our best attempts to obtain financial support for all division meetings. Non-members may attend one meeting free of charge. If you know of a company interested in being an Event Supporter for a local chapter meeting, please contact us.

How do I hear about the Europe division meetings?

When you set up your WE account, you have the opportunity to approve the division you have been placed in or change the division that best fits your needs. All members will be assigned a division.

Not part of the WE family just yet?

Great news! Bring a friend! Non-members are granted the opportunity to attend a division meeting with no obligation. If you like what you hear, please join our community by accessing our membership page.