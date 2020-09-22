Setting the Standard for TIMs

Carteret, NJ —Tuesday, September 22, 2020— To accommodate diverse thermal cooling requirements, Fujipoly® offers (4) formulations of Standard Performance Gap Filler Pads. Each of the products in the SARCON® Standard Performance series have a different material construction in order to perfectly balance the performance demands of Thermal Conductivity, Thermal Resistance, Gap Thickness and Production Cost.

This series of SARCON® thermal interface materials range in thickness from 0.50mm to 5.00mm. Depending on the material selected and application thickness, these products will provide a thermal conductivity between 1.3 and 4.5 W/m°K with a thermal resistance between 0.19 and 2.58 °Cin2/W.

The materials are offered in pre-cut sheets that can be die-cut or trimmed to virtually any size or proprietary shape for the perfect component fit. Once installed, the silicone-based material efficiently transfers heat from heat-generating electronic components to a nearby heat sink.

About Fujipoly® America Corporation

Fujipoly® America Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fuji Polymer Industries Co., Ltd. of Japan. An ISO9001:2015 registered company, Fujipoly® America Corporation specializes in the fabrication of silicone rubber technology. It is a leader in the areas of Zebra® elastomeric connectors, Sarcon® thermal interface materials, fusible tapes, and custom silicone rubber extrusions. Fuji Polymer Industries Co., Ltd., has eight divisions worldwide, located in North America, Europe and Asia and an international network of distributors and representatives. The company’s North American operations are based in Carteret, New Jersey. For more information, call (732) 969-0100 or visit us on the Web at http://www.fujipoly.com.