SANYO DENKI Releases 40 × 40 × 56 mm Counter Rotating Fan With the Highest Static Pressure in the Industry

Meet us online on September 24, 2020!

We are currently finalizing our agenda and the details of our new format to bring you the most inspiring, lively, interactive THERMINIC Workshop that the current circumstances allow… You can look forward to live presentations of the keynote and the 15 highest ranked papers, short pitches of all other presentations, live debates and the best paper award ceremony!

Pre-recorded online presentations

To limit the live event online to one day and to still give you the chance to see as many presentations as possible, all contributions will be made available to you online as video presentations 10 days prior to the conference. This gives you the opportunity of viewing all presentations in your own time (within a given time frame of several weeks).

To take into account the new conference format, participation fees will be substantially reduced.

Although we are sad that we won’t the opportunity to meet all of you in person, we are looking forward to welcoming the THERMINIC community online!