SANYO DENKI Releases 40 × 40 × 56 mm Counter Rotating Fan With the Highest Static Pressure in the Industry

SANYO DENKI has developed and launched the San Ace 40 9CRJ type 40 × 40 × 56 mm Counter Rotating Fan that features the highest static pressure in the industry.* This fan is suitable for cooling 1U servers, switching power supplies, and communications equipment. It also comes with the PWM control function to control the fan speed.
Features:
- High Static Pressure and High Airflow
This fan delivers a maximum static pressure of 9.64 inchH2O and a maximum airflow of 37.4 CFM. Compared with our current model,** the maximum static pressure has increased by 1.4 times and the maximum airflow has increased by 1.1 times. This fan can efficiently cool high-density equipment that is hard to ventilate, contributing to system downsizing.
- Energy Saving
Power consumption has been reduced by approximately 20% compared with the current model.** The PWM control function enables the control of fan speed, contributing to energy saving.
* Based on our own research as of August 18, 2020, conducted among equally-sized axial DC fans on the market.
** San Ace 40 9CRH type 40 × 40 × 56 mm Counter Rotating Fan (model: 9CRH0412P5J001).
Specifications: Dimensions: 40 × 40 × 56 mm, mass: 110 g
Expected life: 30000 hours (L10 life: 90% survival rate for continuous operation in free air at 60˚C, rated voltage)
Applications: 1U servers, switching power supplies, and communications equipment
Release Date: August 18, 2020
Price: Open
Photo:
Note: The information stated in this release is current as of August 18, 2020. “San Ace” is a trademark of SANYO DENKI CO., LTD.
