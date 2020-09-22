Sponsor

SANYO DENKI Releases 40 × 40 × 56 mm Counter Rotating Fan With the Highest Static Pressure in the Industry

SANYO DENKI has developed and launched the San Ace 40 9CRJ type 40 × 40 × 56 mm Counter Rotating Fan that features the highest static pressure in the industry.* This fan is suitable for cooling 1U servers, switching power supplies, and communications equipment. It also comes with the PWM control function to control the fan speed.

Features:

  1. High Static Pressure and High Airflow
    This fan delivers a maximum static pressure of 9.64 inchH2O and a maximum airflow of 37.4 CFM. Compared with our current model,** the maximum static pressure has increased by 1.4 times and the maximum airflow has increased by 1.1 times. This fan can efficiently cool high-density equipment that is hard to ventilate, contributing to system downsizing.
  2. Energy Saving
    Power consumption has been reduced by approximately 20% compared with the current model.** The PWM control function enables the control of fan speed, contributing to energy saving.

* Based on our own research as of August 18, 2020, conducted among equally-sized axial DC fans on the market.
** San Ace 40 9CRH type 40 × 40 × 56 mm Counter Rotating Fan (model: 9CRH0412P5J001).

Specifications: Dimensions: 40 × 40 × 56 mm, mass: 110 g

Expected life: 30000 hours (L10 life: 90% survival rate for continuous operation in free air at 60˚C, rated voltage)

Applications: 1U servers, switching power supplies, and communications equipment

Release Date: August 18, 2020

Price: Open

Photo:

Note: The information stated in this release is current as of August 18, 2020. “San Ace” is a trademark of SANYO DENKI CO., LTD.

Kathleen Whitcher
Distribution Sales Manager
Cooling Systems Division
SANYO DENKI AMERICA, INC
TEL: (310) 783-5400
e-mail: marketing@sanyo-denki.com
https://www.sanyodenki.com/america

