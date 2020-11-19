CoolIT Systems Continued Leadership in Advanced Data Center Cooling Showcased at SC20

CoolIT launches several new products to further support data center leaders

Calgary, Alberta. November 18th, 2020 – CoolIT Systems, the global leader in scalable direct liquid cooling technology (DLC) for desktop and data center systems, announces multiple new product developments and launches at Supercomputing 2020.

As the leading liquid cooling integration partner for OEM server manufacturers, CoolIT will showcase liquid-enabled servers from Intel, Dell EMC, Gigabyte and HPE. Combined with the broadest range of Coolant Distribution Units, CoolIT and their OEM partners are delivering the most complete and robust range of liquid cooling solutions to the HPC market.

Next Generation Split-flow Coldplates

CoolIT’s latest generation of patented Split-Flow coldplates including the latest low profile RX3 coldplate will be showcased at the digital exhibition. Several NDA customer programs currently include the RX3 coldplate and will be launching in 2021.

“2020 has been a year full of new developments, with more ongoing customer collaborations than any previous year” CoolIT’s CEO Steve Walton commented. “Server OEMs and chip manufacturers continue to accelerate the industry towards direct liquid cooling, and many of them have chosen CoolIT to ensure their technology can operate at its fullest potential.”

Rack DLC CHx200 CDU

CoolIT is launching the CHx200 CDU, the world’s most compact and high performing rackmount CDU. This leading-edge system includes the redundancy features customers require and is capable of cooling up to 200kW of IT heat load while occupying only 4U of rack space.

CoolIT’s focus on providing extremely dense and capable CDU systems will continue in 2021 with the launch of other new products to align with the industries evolving needs.

CoolIT Global Service Team Expansion

CoolIT also announces the expansion of its Data Center design and service group. This team works hand in hand with customers during the entire pre-design, installation, commissioning and maintenance phases, in order to provide a seamless experience leading up to the customer’s launch date.

“Customers are turning to CoolIT experts regularly for guidance on facility layout and infrastructure in addition to rack-level cooling designs, and this prompted further growth of a dedicated customer onsite team” says Executive Vice President Patrick McGinn. “CoolIT continues to be the trusted partner for data centers who expect the best, and we are committed to supporting them every step of the way.”

SC20 Video Chat Availability

SC20 attendees can video chat with CoolIT experts during the event to discuss upcoming projects, opportunities for collaboration or general inquiries about liquid cooling systems. The video chat link can be found at the CoolIT Systems SC20 digital booth and by selecting the team member they would like to speak with. Hours of availability are listed with each contact.

About CoolIT Systems

CoolIT Systems specializes in scalable liquid cooling solutions for the world's most demanding high-performance computing environments. In the desktop enthusiast market, CoolIT provides unparalleled performance for a range of gaming systems utilizing its patented split-flow technologies. Through its modular, rack-based Direct Liquid Cooling technology, Rack DLC™, CoolIT enables dramatic increases in rack densities, component performance and power efficiencies.

