Fast Setting, Two Component Epoxy Color Coded for Proper Mixing

Master Bond EP51CC is a two component, fast setting epoxy with a color coding system where Part A is white and Part B is black. The two parts combine into a uniform gray color paste, which indicates proper mixing. This fast curing, non-drip compound is ideal for bonding and sealing applications with a forgiving mix ratio of one to one by weight or volume.

This high performance epoxy has a rapid set up time, convenient handling, and good physical properties. It sets up very quickly at room temperature, with a working life of 3-5 minutes for a mixed 50 gram batch. The exact fixture time in an application context can vary from a few minutes to several hours, depending on multiple factors including, but not limited to the size of the components, the substrates being bonded, curing temperature and the amount of adhesive applied. An interesting feature of EP51CC is the role that the cure schedule plays in the bond strength. For example, it offers a lap shear strength of 700-800 psi when cured at room temperature for 24 hours, but when cured at room temperature for 8 hours followed by 3 hours at +250°F, its lap shear strength increases to 2,300-2,500 psi. It features high strength bonds to a variety of substrates including metals, composites, glass, ceramics, vulcanized rubbers, and many plastics with a tensile modulus of 100,000-150,000 psi at room temperature. EP51CC is electrically insulative with a volume resistivity of >1014ohm-cm and a dielectric strength of 450 volts/mil.

Formulated for temperatures ranging from 4K to +250°F, this epoxy is also suitable for challenging cryogenic applications. EP51CC is available in ounce kits, half pint kits, pint kits, quart kits, gun applicators, and FlexiPaks® for ease of use.