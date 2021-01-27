NOW AVAILABLE: R-TOOLS MAXX, THE NEXT GENERATION HEAT SINK CALCULATOR

Free to use, easy to register, available 24/7!

Newburyport, MA. January 18, 2021 – Mersen is pleased to announce the availability of R-TOOLS MAXX, Mersen’s next generation heat sink calculator. R-TOOLS MAXX is a no charge, on-line simulation software that allows users to model the optimum air-cooled heat sink solution tailored to their project requirements. It is completely interactive and available online 24/7.

Users can enter the boundary conditions, heat source details, and choice of flow boundaries for a project and the tool will choose a heat sink that best fits the criteria. The software simulation engine outputs an air-cooled heat sink design along with 3D visualization. The software simulation results aid in reducing design time and increasing the reliability of the finished heat sink design, even before the first prototype is built.

R-TOOLS MAXX delivers advancements and improved features that help facilitate the use of the software. R-TOOLS MAXX has a modern and fresh visual design, with an upgraded graphical user interface and simulation visuals. In response to the design needs of today’s market, R-TOOLS MAXX draws from the latest simulation modeling software to provide users a more robust and accurate calculation tool.

Register for R-TOOLS MAXX today by visiting www.r-tools.com. For more information about Mersen , visit ep.mersen.com.

ABOUT MERSEN

Global expert in electrical power and advanced materials, Mersen designs innovative solutions to address its clients’ specific needs to enable them to optimize their manufacturing process in sectors such as energy, transportation, electronics, chemical, pharmaceutical and process industries. Mersen Electrical Power provides a comprehensive line of UL/CSA low voltage fuses and fusegear, IEC low voltage fuses and fusegear, high speed fuses, configured panels, DC protection for EV and battery, bus bars, surge protection, high and medium voltage fuses and bases, power transfer for rail vehicles, low voltage switches, low voltage special purpose fuses, custom products and solutions, and more. For more information, go to ep.mersen.com.