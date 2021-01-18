Fujipoly® Achieves IATF 16949:2016 Certification

January, 2021 | Carteret, NJ

Fujipoly America Corp., a world leader in the production of thermal interface materials and elastomeric connectors, announces that it has achieved IATF 16949:2016 certification. This certification is the highest international quality standard for the automotive industry and reflects Fujipoly’s long-term commitment to delivering quality and innovative products to both OEM and after-market electronics manufacturers.

The company’s pursuit of continuous improvement through IATF 16949:2016 and ISO 9001:2015 quality systems also drives the research and development of new products to solve emerging thermal management and interconnect challenges across multiple industries. This is most recently evident in Fujipoly’s introduction of SARCON®PG80B, an advanced 8 W/m°K putty-like thermal interface material that exhibits remarkable compressibility, thermal conductivity and thermal resistance characteristics.

About Fujipoly® America Corporation

Fujipoly® America Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fuji Polymer Industries Co., Ltd. of Japan. An ISO9001:2015 registered company, Fujipoly® America Corporation specializes in the fabrication of silicone rubber technology. It is a leader in the areas of Zebra® elastomeric connectors, Sarcon® thermal interface materials, fusible tapes, and custom silicone rubber extrusions. Fuji Polymer Industries Co., Ltd., has eight divisions worldwide, located in North America, Europe and Asia and an international network of distributors and representatives. The company’s North American operations are based in Carteret, New Jersey. For more information, call (732) 969-0100 or visit us on the Web at http://www.fujipoly.com.