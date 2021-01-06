Spring Pin Socket for ASE’s SIP LGA

Socket your LGA297 using Extreme Temperature Socket with Superior Electrical Performance

January, 2021

Ironwood Electronics recently introduced a new LGA socket addressing high-performance requirements for 0.5mm pitch LGA297 – CBT-LGA-5029. The contactor is a stamped spring pin with 31 gram actuation force per pin and cycle life of 125,000 insertions. The self-inductance of the contactor is 0.88 nH, insertion loss of < 1 dB at 15.7 GHz and capacitance 0.097pF. The current capacity of each contactor is 4 amps. Socket temperature range is -55C to +180C. Socket also features an IC guide for precise LGA edge alignment. The specific configuration of the package to be tested in the CBT-LGA-5029 is LGA, 17x5mm body size, 33×9 array and 0.5mm pitch. To use, drop IC into the socket, snap close clamshell lid. Vertical force is applied by the integrated compression plate between the clamshell lid and device. This socket can be used for device characterization, screening modules and custom burn-in applications with the most stringent requirements.

CBT-LGA-5029 socket features a unique contact design with outside spring and flat stamped plungers that provide a robust solution for Burn-in & Test applications including excellent electrical signal integrity to meet the requirements of today’s demanding analog, digital, RF, Bluetooth and medical device applications. The socket is mounted using supplied hardware on the target PCB with no soldering, and uses smallest footprint in the industry. The smallest footprint allows inductors, resistors and decoupling capacitors to be placed very close to the device for impedance tuning. The clamshell socket lid incorporates a quick installation method so that IC’s can be changed out quickly.

Pricing for the CBT-LGA-5029 is $845 at qty 1 with reduced pricing available depending on quantity required.