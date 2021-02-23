New 8.0-Watt Thermal Putty

Sponsor

Fujipoly® introduces Sarcon® PG45A its newest high-performance, putty-like thermal interface material. This extremely low modulus gap filler exhibits a thermal resistance as low as 0.02°C•in2/W at 43.5 PSI with a thermal conductivity of 4.5 W/m°K.

Sarcon® PG45A requires very low compression force at high compression rates making it a great choice for applications that have delicate or wide-variation component heights requiring material compression up to 70-90%.

PG45A is available in three sheet thicknesses (1.5, 2.0, and 2.5mm) up to a maximum dimension of 300mm x 200mm. Sarcon® PG45A can also be ordered in die-cut form to fit almost any application shape and is well-suited for environments with operating temperatures ranging from -40 to +150°C.

