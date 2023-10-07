Advanced Cooling System for Modular Electronics Thermal Management

Introduction

Modern electronics are rapidly evolving to meet high-computing needs while shrinking in size resulting in large heat fluxes that must be removed for safe operation. Figure 1 shows a schematic of a generic electronics cooling system with representative heat transfer pathway from a chip (heat source) to a cold plate (heat sink) via heat spreaders and card retainers (e.g., Wedge-loks).

Heat spreaders are the first thermal link that remove heat from the electronic chips directly and transfer it to a chassis via mechanical card retainers, which expand in one-direction, that are commonly called wedge-loks. The heat is further dissipated from the chassis to an enclosure heat sink (shown in Figure 1 is a cold plate-based heat sink). Conventional cooling systems with aluminum plate-spreaders with limited thermal conductivity (k≈180 W/m-K) and conventional wedge-loks are incapable of maintaining electronics temperature below 70°C at high heat fluxes. To address this challenge, it is necessary to explore alternative cooling solutions for the next generation of high-performance computing systems. Two-phase heat spreaders, such as Embedded Heat Pipe (EHP) and Pulsating Heat Pipe (PHP) plates, along with thermally enhanced wedge-loks that expand diagonally (i.e., two directions) are alternative high-performance options. This article will first discuss each of these components and provide general (design) guidelines. Subsequently, a study comparing an advanced electronics cooling system with two-phase heat spreaders and enhanced wedge-loks against the current state-of-the-art system is presented.