Rapid and Accurate Analytical Model for Predicting Axial Fan Performance in Electronics Cooling

Figure 4 shows the predicted P-Q curves with the optimal correction factor (MAR = 4.6) using the three similar airfoil profiles, compared to the reference data provided by the manufacturer, experimental data. Reasonable agreement is observed between the predicted results using the real fan airfoil profile and the experimental data, except for some discrepancies near and after the stalling dip, as shown in Figure 4. The normalized root-mean-square error (NRMSE) is 5.0% in the nominal working region, while it increases to 13.0% in the stall region. The flow becomes unstable and separates in the stall region, increasing the radial flow component, causing the axial fan to behave like a mixed- flow fan [12] and invalidating the zero-radial flow assumption. Although this XFOIL [6] based model can partially predict near-stall and post-stall fan performance, it is less accurate in the stall region due to the absence of radial flow consideration. Moreover, Figure 4 demonstrates that using similar airfoil profiles (AG26 and AG17) in this method can provide comparable predictions except for the stalling dip region, which appropriately relaxes the minimum requirement of this model for airfoil profile data.

Figure 5 depicts the impact of effective aspect ratio correction factor on predicted P-Q curves for different M AR values (1 ≤ M AR ,

≤ ∞) in comparison to the reference, experimental, and ideal curves. Generally, an increasing M AR value leads to higher predicted fan performance. Specifically, M AR = 1 indicates a fan with finite span and large tip clearance, while M AR → ∞ approximates an ideal fan curve for a fan with infinite span and zero tip clearance. The proposed aspect ratio correction factor, MAR, demonstrates promising analytical capabilities in accounting for finite

span and tip clearance effects in predicting fan curves. The proposed aerodynamic model can be seamlessly integrated with the aeroacoustic model proposed in [4], [5] to predict far-field noise levels. Figure 6 shows the noise prediction results in comparison to experimental results. The model presents reasonable predictions that capture the fundamental trends and exhibit a good match in the high-frequency range above 2 kHz. However, the combined model is still under development, and additional outcomes will be published in the future. The combined model takes approximately 10 minutes on an Intel Xeon E5-2630v3 CPU utilizing 8 cores (1.3 core-hours), which is more than three orders of magnitude faster than the high-fidelity method (9,600 core-hours) in [3]. Conclusions In this study, an analytical model was presented to analyze the aerodynamic performance of electronics cooling fans in a computationally efficient and accurate manner. The model accounts for the actual fan geometry and the impact of tip clearance. This model was validated against experimental tests conducted on a standardized test facility, yielding a prediction error within 5% in the fan's nominal working conditions. Overall, the proposed analytical model can reasonably predict fan performance with an ultra-low computational cost. This model could be beneficial in accelerating and optimizing the thermal-flow design of fan-cooled electronics systems, while also offering valuable insight into future noise control.