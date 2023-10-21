A Comparative Summary of Data Center Cooling Strategies

Introduction

Industry power trends and a global push for sustainability are leading decision-makers and data center operations groups to consider alternatives to traditional air cooling. Two key industry trends are driving alternative cooling solutions.

First, powers at the chip level are increasing [1,2]. Just a couple of years ago, server CPU and GPU power levels were only 205 W and 300 W, respectively. Today, performance competition among CPU vendors is pushing power towards 500 W. Artificial intelligence and machine learning workloads have pushed GPU power to 700 W with 1000 W likely just around the corner. Increased CPU and GPU power impacts the temperatures at which these components can operate. The silicon that makes up these parts is temperature-limited. Because of the silicon limits, the junction temperature can be considered fixed. When more power is pushed through the processor package, the case temperature must come down to keep the junction temperature the same to maintain operationally. On the one hand, the powers are increasing higher and higher, while on the other, the CPUs and GPUs must be cooled to lower and lower temperatures [1,3]. This stresses the traditional air-cooling approach, which is leading to the consideration of new liquid cooling solutions [4,5,6,7]. In addition to the power and temperature trends, the global energy crisis is pushing all sectors to be more sustainable. For servers and data centers, this sustainability push means operators are targeting green energy sources, overall reductions in facility energy use, and the reduction or elimination of water use. These industry challenges require new cooling solutions to both enable sufficient cooling at power levels beyond the capability of air cooling and to yield solutions that offer realizable sustainability opportunities. Five unique cooling solutions exist in the market today; each have varying cooling performance, cost, and reliance on facility chilled water supplies. These technologies include: air cooling using larger server chassis form factors, direct liquid cooling (DLC) using water or Propylene Glycol (PG) solutions, DLC using two-phase dielectric fluids, single phase immersion, and two-phase immersion. The thermal performance of these technologies was com- pared using simplified, algebraic thermal models. The full work has been published in the IEEE Proceedings of SEMI-THERM 39 [8]. This work focuses on the thermal solution alone, which is only one of the factors considered when selecting a cooling technology. In picking a cooling solution, one should also consider the relative cost, complexity, serviceability, and environmental impact of each technology in addition to data center facilities and the relative thermal performance of the cooling solutions.