Calculating Thermal Design Power for Mobile Consumer Electronics – Part 2

Once the resistances to the front and back surfaces of the product are calculated, the parallel thermal resistance network illustrated in Figure 2 can be used to determine the temperature difference across the thickness of the device, as well as the heat rejected to each surface. The multiplier (M through-plane ), defined in Equation 2, falls out of the parallel resistor network, where R F is the resistance to the front surface of the product, R B is the resistance to the back surface of the product, and R ∞ is the thermal resistance between the device surfaces and the external environment.

This multiplier quantifies the reduction in thermal design power attributed to through-plane thermal gradients. Figure 3 illustrates this multiplier as a function of the non-dimensional resistance ratio R eq /R max . R eq is defined by Equation 3 and represents the total equivalent thermal resistance from the heat source to the environment (including both front and back surfaces). R max is defined by Equation 4 and represents the larger of the thermal resistances between the heat source and the environment (through either the front or back surfaces individually). When the front and back thermal resistances are equal (R eq /R max = 0.5), the multiplier equals 1 and the theoretical maximum thermal design power is achieved. When the thermal resistance to one surface of the device is much greater than to the other, the multiplier approaches 0.5, and essentially only one surface of the device is used for heat rejection. The magnitude of multiplier variation illustrates the importance of through-plane thermal gradients in the product design process. When a product with negligible in-plane thermal gradients exhibits a temperature difference between its front and back surfaces, the CTS becomes equivalent to the through-plane multiplier in Equation 5. Putting it into Practice Now let’s demonstrate this for the calculation on a notional device with the inputs specified in Table 1 and negligible in-plane thermal gradients. It is common for the environment, temperature limits, and form factor to be known early in the design process. A cross-section of the notional device is provided in Figure 4. Heat is assumed to be generated on a PCB in the middle of the device. Heat leaving the front surface of the device passes through a thermal interface material (TIM) and a chassis. Heat leaving the back of the device passes through an air gap and the device battery. The thickness (t) and thermal conductivity (k) of each layer is specified in Figure 4, with all layers assumed to remain constant in the plane of the device. The thermal resistance in each individual layer is calculated using the one-dimensional resistance equation for heat conduction through a medium, t/kA. The resistance to the front and back of the device is calculated by combining the individual layer resistance values; this is achieved via a simple sum when the individual resistors are in series. As an example, the thermal resistance to the front of the device is the sum of the chassis and thermal interface material layers. The resistance to the environment is calculated using the thermal resistance equation, 1/hA. Note that the effective heat transfer coefficient (h) in this equation must account for all heat rejection modes. In this example, the value is based on the sum of an empirical correlation for natural convection and a linearized radiation heat transfer coefficient. The total equivalent resistance from the heat source to the environment (R eq ) of 7.91 °C/W is calculated via Equation 3 and the maximum thermal resistance of 19.13 °C/W is calculated via Equation 4. The maximum thermal resistance occurs through the heat path out of the bottom of the device and is driven by the air gap between the heat source and the battery. The resulting through-plane multiplier of 0.85 is calculated using Equation 2. Alternatively, the multiplier can be read directly from Figure 3 using the calculated resistance ratio of 0.41 (R eq /R max ). The resulting TDP for the device, when corrected for through-plane thermal gradients, is 2.55 Watts (Table 3). This is lower than the ideal TDP of 3.00 Watts. If additional thermal capability is required, the thermal designer can iterate this process to converge on a more satisfactory set of design parameters (e.g., balance heat paths via through-thickness gaps, materials, etc.). Concluding Remarks This first-order method provides the thermal engineer with a tool to quickly estimate the thermal design power limit for devices that experience though-plane thermal gradients. This approach is well suited for architecture studies in which the design rapidly evolves and estimates are needed to guide the design team. While this method can be very useful, it does not replace detailed design and validation. It is instead intended to refine design concepts before transitioning to more detailed simulations and/or tests. Since real products experience through-plane and in-plane thermal gradients simultaneously, future work is planned to combine the tools provided in Parts 1 and 2 of this column to enable readers to account for both through-plane and in-plane thermal gradients simultaneously in their thermal design power calculations. References [1] Victor Chiriac, “A Figure of Merit for Smart Phone Thermal Management”, Electronics Cooling Magazine, April 2017

[2] Frank Incropera and David DeWitt, Fundamentals of Heat and Mass Transfer, 4th Edition, Wiley (1996)

[3] Alex Ockfen, “Calculating Thermal Design Power for Mobile Consumer Electronics – Part 1”, Electronics Cooling Magazine, February 2023