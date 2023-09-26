Summary of SEMI-THERM 2023 Conference

The technical conference was held Tuesday, March 14 – Thursday, March 16. Fourty two presentations were included in the nine technical tracks comprised of twelve different sessions:

Comfort and Compliance

Two Phase Cooling (two sessions)

Advanced Manufacturing and Materials

Emerging Technologies

Immersion Cooling

Testing & Measurement Methods (two sessions)

Thermal Interface Materials (two sessions)

Data Centers

Numerical Modeling Methods

The technical program also included three invited presentations by recognized industry leaders:

Ashish Guptao, of Intel, made the Keynote presentation on “Sustainable Solutions: Liquid Cooling in Data Centers”, which discussed the environmental benefits and latest innovations of implementing more liquid cooling into data centers.

Veerendra Mulay, of Meta, was recognized for winning the SEMI-THERM 39 Thermi Award. His presentation “This journal is 1% finished” gave his perspective on his engineering journey (so far).

Alfonso Ortega, of Villanova University, was recognized for winning the SEMI-THERM 39 Hall of Fame Award. His presentation “Thermal Management of Electronic Systems 1970-2023: An Academic Perspective” discussed the evolution of electronics cooling as it transitioned from liquid cooling to air cooling and now back to liquid cooling with two-phase flow.

The Best Paper Award was given to “Performance Comparison of Five Data Center Server Thermal Management Technologies” by Tim Shedd and Emily Clark of Dell Technologies. An adaptation of this paper is featured in the Summer 2023 Issue of Electronics Cooling Magazine.

Other technical papers recognized included: “Experimental Performance of Supercritical Carbon Dioxide within Cold Plates made with Additive Manufacturing Techniques” by Wyatt Stottlemyre, Alec Nordlund, Joshua Gess (Oregon State University), Bharath Ramakrishnan, Ruslan Nagimov, Husam Alissa (Microsoft) – 2nd place.

“Thermal Conductivity is NOT the Only Deciding Factor: A Guide to Understanding Unaddressed Challenges with Liquid Metals TIMs”, by Claire K. Wemp and John N. Hodul (DuPont Silicon Valley Technology Center) – Honorable mention.

“Reduced-Order Modeling for Thermal Dose Forecasting in Wearable Devices”, by Harry A. J. Watson, May Yen and Francesco Colella (Exponent, Inc.) – Honorable mention.

“Fractional Thermal Runaway Calorimetry”, by May Yen, Artyom Kossolapov, Sergio Mendoza, and Francesco Colella (Exponent, Inc.) – Honorable mention A critical aspect of the SEMI-THERM Symposium is the strong role that vendors play. Thirty nine companies participated in the two-day Vendor Exhibits, which included industry leaders in thermal devices such as heat sinks, thermal interface materials, heat pipes and vapor chambers, fluid connectors, air-movers, systems, and advanced materials. Other exhibitors featured tools for thermal simulation and testing, thermal consulting, a university consortium and, of course, Electronics Cooling Magazine. In addition to the booths in the exhibit hall, a number of vendors also gave Vendor Workshops in which they provided detailed information on their products in a more formal presentation format.