One Part Fast Curing Epoxy for Bonding and Small Encapsulation Applications

Master Bond EP4EN-80 is a NASA low outgassing approved epoxy, which can cure at temperatures as low as 80°C, unlike conventional one component heat curing systems. It features a quick cure profile at 65°C for 90 minutes plus 30 minutes at 80-85°C. The epoxy system requires no mixing prior to use, has a very low viscosity of 600-1,800 cps and contains no solvents. Free flowing EP4EN-80 is suitable not just for bonding, but also for small potting and encapsulations up to about a ¼ inch thick in some applications. Due to its ultra fine particle size filler material this system offers unique gap filling and heat transfer capabilities. It has a thermal conductivity value of 0.75-0.85 W/(m•K) and electrical insulation with a volume resistivity of more than 1014 ohm-cm at room temperature. When used as an adhesive, EP4EN-80 can be applied in thicknesses as thin as 10-15 microns.

EP4EN-80 provides notable strength properties including a compressive strength of 24,000-26,000 psi and an ultra high tensile modulus of 1,200,000-1,400,000 psi at room temperature. It is serviceable over the temperature range of -50°C to +150°C.

How Do You Use EP4EN-80 for Potting & Encapsulation Applications?

With its thin bond line thickness and low viscosity, EP4EN-80 is ideal for bonding, encapsulating and potting applications. Watch a real-life demonstration of how this epoxy compound can be used while observing its flowability and ease of use.

For more information, and to request a TDS, please visit https://www.masterbond.com/tds/ep4en-80.