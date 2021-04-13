Nextreme™ Performance Chillers Offer Energy Savings up to 50%

Easy-to-use, eco-friendly recirculating chiller offers low noise performance in laboratory settings…

March 31, 2021 – Modern laboratory equipment requires precise cooling to protect electronics or to control processes where temperature matters. Laird Thermal Systems’ Nextreme™ Performance Chiller Series offers reliable, precise, and versatile temperature control solutions for laboratory equipment – all while lowering energy consumption by up to 50% compared to conventional compressor-based systems. High quality components, including variable speed motors for the compressor and condensing fan, provides lower noise operation and a higher coefficient of performance compared to competing models. The compact Nextreme Performance Chiller Series is designed to cool a variety of equipment found in chemistry, biology, oil & gas, industrial research, and food science laboratories.

Laboratory equipment manufacturers, laboratories and research universities require compact, energy-efficient cooling solutions that offer the versatility to support the cooling needs of their entire lab. The Nextreme Performance Chiller Series uses high-performance compressor-based technologies to cool lab equipment well below ambient temperatures. The chiller offers a high coefficient of performance (COP) and can maintain a thermal set point with an accuracy of ±0.1°C in the supply coolant.

Available in a footprint as small as 20.5 x 17.7 x 26.4, the Nextreme Chiller is smaller than most conventional cooling solutions.

“The Nextreme Performance Chiller combines energy-efficiency with powerful cooling capability to meet the temperature stabilization needs of most any equipment in the lab,” said Greg Ducharme, Liquid Cooling Systems Product Director at Laird Thermal Systems. “The chiller features an easy to use LCD touchscreen display allowing laboratory technicians to control temperature setpoints, coolant type, flow and alarm settings while coolant level is easily monitored through the indicator window on the front panel. Communication of settings and alarms is immediate and does not require interpreting cumbersome alarm codes.”

Adapting to ever-changing government regulations, the Nextreme Chiller uses environmentally friendly R513A refrigerant with half the Global Warming Potential (GWP) compared to traditional hydrofluorocarbons (HFC) refrigerants. The platform also meets UL61010-1 or IEC 61010-1 lab safety standards.

The Nextreme Performance Chiller Series comes in 1600W, 2800W and 4900W models that can operate on 208-240VAC, 60Hz and 200-230VAC, 50Hz. While other chiller manufacturers require a different model for Europe and North America, Nextreme Chiller models can be operated anywhere in the world. All these models can be configured to meet specific application requirements.

