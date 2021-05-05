Silicone Adhesive Features High Thermal Conductivity & Electrical Insulation

Master Bond MasterSil 153AO is an addition cured two-part silicone with a self-priming property. It has a high tensile lap shear strength, especially for a silicone. The system is thermally conductive and electrically insulating. “The key feature of MasterSil 153AO is that it provides the ability to minimize stress, with no compromise on strength. Although it is not considered a structural adhesive, it provides a truly remarkable combination of flexibility and strength that other silicones do not provide”, says Rohit Ramnath, Senior Product Engineer.

This silicone product has an elongation between 100-120% and a tensile lap shear strength of 700-800 psi. It provides a thermal conductivity of 0.93-1.08 W/(m•K), a volume resistivity of more than 1014 ohm-cm, a coefficient of thermal expansion of 150-180 x 10-6 in/in/°C, and hardness of 65-75 Shore A. It is serviceable over the temperature range of -65°F to +400°F.

With an easy to use mix ratio of 1 to 1 by weight, MasterSil 153AO cures with the addition of moderate amounts of heat. For example, the optimal cure schedule is overnight at room temperature followed by 2-4 hours at 135°F-185°F. Upon mixing, it retains its smooth paste consistency and minimal flow. It has a long working life of 4 to 6 hours for a 100 gram mass at 75°F.

This compound bonds well to a variety of substrates including metals, glass, ceramics, many plastics and silicone rubbers. It is available for use in kits, with sizes ranging from ½ pint, pint, quart to gallons. It is white in color. MasterSil 153AO is generically low outgassing, contains no solvents, has a low linear shrinkage upon curing and is RoHS compliant.

Master Bond Thermally Conductive Silicone Systems

This flexible system can be used in electric vehicles, as well as other applications involving sensitive optical and electronic components, where heat dissipation along with electrical insulation is critical.