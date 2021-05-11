Laird Thermal Systems Increases Reliability of PCR Cycling

PowerCycling PCX Series thermoelectric coolers are assembled with next generation materials and process controls to enhance performance & reliability over standard product offerings…

May 3, 2021 – Laird Thermal Systems, the world leader in thermal management solutions, announces the launch of the PowerCycling PCX series of thermoelectric coolers designed to meet demanding thermal cycling applications found in molecular diagnostics, PCR and point of care test devices. Thermal cycling exposes thermoelectric coolers to mechanical stresses as the module contracts and expands from repeated heating and cooling cycles. This can quickly degrade the long-term performance and operational life of a standard thermoelectric cooler. PCX thermoelectric coolers are assembled with next-generation thermoelectric materials and enhanced module construction to provide improved performance and long-life operation in thermal cycling applications.

Temperature cycling devices use thermoelectric coolers to achieve faster ramp rates with minimal temperature gradient. Standard thermoelectric coolers are designed for traditional refrigeration applications and cannot withstand the mechanical stresses induced by rapid thermal cycling between multiple temperature set points.

Validated to withstand rapid thermal cycling test standards of leading PCR OEM’s, the PCX Series offers a unique construction that reduces the thermal stresses caused by rapid mechanical expansion and contraction. This series is assembled with next generation thermoelectric materials that allows for faster ramp rates over standard thermoelectric cooler offerings.

The PCX Series offers high heat pumping capacities up to 215 W, various footprints to accommodate temperature zoning for various well sizes and is built with enhanced process controls to operate in temperatures up to 120°C. This exceeds the requirements for applications like PCR.

“The new PowerCycling PCX Series is an ideal solution for leading PCR OEM’s looking to specify a premium thermoelectric cooler in their next generation bench top or point of care PCR machine,” said Andrew Dereka, Product Director at Laird Thermal Systems. “The PCX Series is a major advancement to support faster ramp rates, while assuring long life operation in the field to allow our customers to sell more molecular diagnostic consumables.”

For more information on the PCX Series, visit https://www.lairdthermal.com/products/thermoelectric-cooler-modules/peltier-thermal-cycling-pcx-series