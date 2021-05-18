Fujipoly’s Coolest Giveaway

Carteret, NJ — Tuesday, May 18, 2021 — Just click a link & name a Fujipoly® product and you could be the winner of the 2021 Stay Cool and Get Connected Giveaway. One lucky engineer will have the opportunity to select from three great gifts including a Samsung Galaxy Watch, Sony Camera and $500 American Express gift card.

To enter, just visit www.fujipoly.com/2021giveaway and name a Fujipoly® Thermal Interface Material or Elastomeric Connector by May 31, 2021. Due to the limited promotion of this giveaway, your chances of winning are very good. Last year there were under 500 submissions! While only one entry is allowed per person, there is no limit on the number of individuals that can enter from the same company. So make sure to tell your coworkers.

About Fujipoly® America Corporation

Fujipoly® America Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fuji Polymer Industries Co., Ltd. of Japan. An ISO9001:2015 registered company, Fujipoly® America Corporation specializes in the fabrication of silicone rubber technology. It is a leader in the areas of ZEBRA® elastomeric connectors, SARCON® thermal interface materials, fusible tapes, and custom silicone rubber extrusions. Fuji Polymer Industries Co., Ltd., has nine divisions worldwide, located in North America, Europe and Asia and an international network of distributors and representatives. The company’s North American operations are based in Carteret, New Jersey. For more information, call (732) 969-0100 or visit us on the Web at http://www.fujipoly.com.