Rosenberg Introduces Super-Quiet 280-Mm High-Performance Backward-Curved Fan with New 120-V Single Phase EC Motor

Rosenberg’s latest innovation in HVAC, ventilation and air filtration fans is being kept super quiet. The new company’s new backward-curved fan can generate1000 CFM of air movement and 1.9” of pressure with only 76 dB(A) of noise (Sound Power – Sound Pressure would be 69 dB at 3 feet.)

Available as a module (part number N43-28003) or as a motorized impeller (part number N42-28002), the fan features Rosenberg’s new 120-V, single-phase 400-watt EC motor coupled with a very highly efficient and exceptionally quiet glass fiber reinforced polyamide impeller. Both models are IP54 rated.

Standard input voltages are 100 to 130 Volt or 200 to 277 Volt, single phase in 50-60 Hz frequency. Like all Rosenberg EC motors, the new motor runs cooler and more efficiently, while increasing airflow. CE-approved and ErP compliant with an excellent FEI, it offers easy speed control, long life and low operating costs.

For more information, or to place an order, contact Rosenberg USA by phone at (704) 893-0883; fax (704) 882-0755 or e-mail sales@rosenbergusa.com.

About Rosenberg

The Rosenberg family of companies is headquartered in Künzelsau, Germany and employs more than 1,400 individuals worldwide. Rosenberg fans and blowers can be found in HVAC systems, as well as industrial and portable air conditioning; in air cooling for variable frequency drives (VFD), wind power generators and power converters, solar inverters, uninterruptable power supplies (UPS), transformers, heat sinks, fan coils, telecom racks and other industrial equipment; in air handling units and fan filter units (FFU); and in railway, marine, military and avionics equipment. Rosenberg USA is located just outside Charlotte in Indian Trail, N.C.