New 4.5-Watt Thermal Putty

APEC is the leading conference for practicing power electronics professionals and addresses a broad range of topics in the use, design, manufacture, and marketing of all kinds of power electronics equipment.

The safety and well-being of our participants remains our top priority. While we look forward to the moment when everyone who wants to participate at an in-person APEC can do so safely and confidently, we are not there yet. Continued global travel restrictions, unknown guidance on large gatherings, as well as social distancing protocols make it impossible to move forward with an in-person event at this time,

APEC 2021 will be presented on the virtual event platform Social27. The virtual format will not only ensure the safety of our community, but it will also allow:

more of our global community of power professionals to participate;

more flexibility in accessing live, on-demand, and recorded content;

live Q & A sessions;

a complete virtual exposition;

and better ways to network on a robust virtual platform

As details of this year’s conference and exposition become clearer, our community will be the first to hear through our website, email, social media, and notices to the press.

https://apec-conf.org