Rosenberg 560-Mm Gen 3+ Backward-Curved EC Fans Beat The “Magic Numbers” For Data Center Cooling, HVAC

Rosenberg’s new 560-mm backward curved fans with size 6 Gen 3+ EC motors deliver all the features and benefits of our innovative Gen 3 motors plus more cooling power. The Rosenberg GKHM 560-CIG.160.6NA Gen3+ (PN # N88-56604) comes standard with 7.2kW 3~ 460V EC motor, coupled to a super-efficient impeller. Airflow at 460-Volt exceeds the two “magic numbers” of 6 kW fans for data center cooling and high-efficiency HVAC: 6000 cfm @ 6” of pressure and 8000 cfm @ 4” of pressure. The new fans are in stock now, available for immediate shipment. Click here to see the full Gen 3+ lineup.

Rosenberg’s new EC motors are 30% more powerful than the previous “Generation 2” motors of the same size. They offer a standard input voltage range of 200-480 VAC (50/60 Hz) and automatically adjusts to the actual input power across the entire range, allowing reduced inventory cost and easier design-in. Data on the new “Gen3” fans are included in Rosenberg’s fan selection software, RoVent10.

Other standard features include:

Integrated inspection LED to visualize the motors condition. It is visible from the outside through the composite material of the cover of the motor.

Improved ModBus RTU functionality. The motor not only measures its current power consumption, but also continuously records total energy consumption. A detailed histogram shows the load profile of the fan as well as the temperature at which the fan operates over time. This makes it easier to evaluate the operating conditions of the selected fan and simplifies preventive maintenance.

Electronic Quick Change Technology (EQC). For replacement or preventive maintenance, it is possible to change the electronic head within minutes and without touching other parts of the fan.

IT-network (Earthing system) support. IT-network is a configuration of the power grid often used in hospitals and data centers for increasing system fault tolerance.

280-680 VDC-Supply. The use of DC voltage becomes more and more common in data centers, due to failure safety and overall design considerations.

About Rosenberg

The Rosenberg family of companies is headquartered in Künzelsau, Germany and employs more than 1,400 individuals worldwide. Rosenberg fans and blowers can be found in HVAC systems, as well as industrial and portable air conditioning; in air cooling for variable frequency drives (VFD), wind power generators and power converters, solar inverters, uninterruptable power supplies (UPS), transformers, heat sinks, fan coils, telecom racks and other industrial equipment; in air handling units and fan filter units (FFU); and in railway, marine, military and avionics equipment.

Rosenberg USA is located just outside Charlotte in Indian Trail, N.C. For more information, or to place an order, contact Rosenberg USA by phone at (704) 893-0883; fax (704) 882-0755 or e-mail For more information, or to place an order, contact Rosenberg USA by phone at (704) 893-0883; fax (704) 882-0755 or e-mail sales@rosenbergusa.com.