Highly Thermally Conductive, NASA Low Outgassing Silver Filled Epoxy

Master Bond EP3HTS-TC is a one part, NASA low outgassing rated epoxy, with an outstanding thermal conductivity of 16-17 W/(m·K). It cures rapidly at temperatures of around 250-300°F [~ 125-150°C], and has an unlimited working life at room temperature. The material features a thixotropic paste consistency, and is not pre-mixed and frozen. It is well suited for automatic dispensing equipment or manual syringes, can be applied without any tailing, and is formulated for use as a die attach and special purpose bonding material.

EP3HTS-TC utilizes a non-sintering silver technology to provide ultra high heat transfer capability. The epoxy is highly electrically conductive, with a volume resistivity of less than 1×10-6 ohm-cm. The system exhibits good dimensional stability, resists thermal cycling, and has a low coefficient of thermal expansion of 20-23 x 10-6 in/in/°C. Die shear strength is 9-12 kg-f at 75°F for a 2 x 2 mm [80 x 80 mil] area. It has a glass transition temperature of 58°C and is serviceable over the temperature range of -80°F to +400°F. This compound adheres well to a variety of substrates such as metals, composites, glass, ceramics, semiconductor materials and many plastics. Packaging is available in syringes, 20, 50 and 100 gram jars, as well as single and multiple pound containers.

Browse this infographic to learn more about this unique epoxy’s performance properties.

For more information, and to request a TDS, please visit https://www.masterbond.com/tds/ep3hts-tc.