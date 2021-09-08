PTAB Determines All Challenged Claims of Two Asetek Patents Asserted Against CoolIT Are Unpatentable

The 2021 SAE Thermal Management Systems Digital Summit (TMSS) is the premier convening point for forward-thinking engineers, executives, OEMs, and academia to collaborate and hear a range of presentations on the latest technologies, regulations, and applications for thermal management systems.

TMSS is where industry comes together to discuss the latest regulatory impacts and applications to reduce engine emissions, conserve energy, reduce noise, improve the cabin environment, and increase overall vehicle performance in the passenger and commercial vehicle industry.

Join us online and on-demand for three days of expert-led discussions as we cover the most critical need-to-know information impacting global thermal management today and in the near future.