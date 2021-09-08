PTAB Determines All Challenged Claims of Two Asetek Patents Asserted Against CoolIT Are Unpatentable

Calgary, Alberta. August 2021 – CoolIT Systems Inc. (“CoolIT”), the global leader in scalable liquid cooling technology for desktop and data centers systems, announces that on August 19, 2021, under 35 U.S.C. § 318, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board (“PTAB”) issued two Final Written Decisions determining that all challenged claims of U.S. Patent Nos. 10,078,354 (the “’354 patent”) and 10,078,355 (the “’355 patent”), under which Asetek Danmark A/S (“Asetek”) has sued CoolIT for alleged infringement, are unpatentable.
Both the ’354 and ’355 patents relate to liquid cooling for computers. Asetek has asserted various claims of these two patents against CoolIT in an ongoing district court litigation. In February 2020, CoolIT filed Inter Parties Review (“IPR”) petitions to challenge the claims in these patents asserted against CoolIT.
In its IPR petitions, CoolIT pointed out that six claims of the ’354 patent, and eight claims of the ’355 patents, were invalid in view of the prior art. The PTAB instituted IPR trials in response to CoolIT’s petitions, and, after receiving written and oral arguments from both CoolIT and Asetek, the PTAB found all challenged claims of these two patents either anticipated or rendered obvious by the prior art. As a result, all challenged claims of the ’354 and ’355 patents that Asetek has asserted against CoolIT in a patent infringement suit pending in the Northern District of California, have been deemed unpatentable.
CEO, Steve Walton, commented, “We appreciate the PTAB’s attention to detail throughout the IPR process and are thrilled that the PTAB recognized the invalidity of all challenged claims of Asetek’s ’354 and ’355 patents asserted against CoolIT. CoolIT is committed to protecting our right to compete fairly in the market and to leading the innovation of liquid cooling technology.”
About CoolIT Systems
CoolIT Systems specializes in scalable liquid cooling solutions for the world’s most demanding high-performance computing environments. In the desktop enthusiast market, CoolIT provides unparalleled performance for a range of gaming systems utilizing its patented split flow technologies. Through its modular, rack-based Direct Liquid Cooling technology, Rack DLC™, CoolIT enables dramatic increases in rack densities, component performance and power efficiencies. CoolIT partners with the global leaders in OEM server design to provide the most efficient and reliable liquid cooling solutions that provide high performance cooling for their own leading-edge products. Together, CoolIT and its partners are leading the way for widespread adoption of high-performance computing. For more information about CoolIT Systems and its technology, visit https://www.coolitsystems.com/.