Orion Reversible Flow Fans Feature Directional Flow and Speed Control in One Unit

Previously, if the designer wanted to achieve two directions of airflow, two fans would be required. This arrangement added cost to the bill of materials, required more area in the design to accommodate both fans, increased maintenance requirements, and lowered product reliability.

Reversible flow fans are a specialty design that enables some unique use cases:

Outdoor applications where the device intakes air in one direction, but a periodic reverse flow ensures air pathways do not become clogged with environmental debris

Equipment where seasonal environmental changes require different airflow of intaking versus exhausting air

Situations where a “confidence check” is needed to confirm the proper operation of airflow monitoring sensors

Applications where dynamic control of airflow pathways is needed, and large airflow check valves may be difficult or impossible to integrate

HVAC applications where occasional intake of environmental air is required to comply with building codes

Other applications include vending machines, cooler display cases, and lighting

“By utilizing the newest microcontroller-based designs in the reversible flow fans, we provide engineers the advantage of both directional flow and speed control in a single fan, a feature that we have been receiving more and more requests for,” says David Luna, VP of Marketing for Orion Fans.

In typical fan speed control, PWM control provides a fixed-frequency AC square wave signal to the fan, and the duty cycle of the waveform is altered to match the desired speed. Reversible fans extend this control paradigm by segmenting the PWM duty cycle curve into “Forward” versus “Reverse” regions. This segmentation still allows for speed control over a condensed duty cycle range, while enabling control of the direction of flow without requiring additional control wires or circuitry. In most cases, a simple firmware or software change in the customer’s equipment facilitates direction control with minimal disruption of industry-standard control assumptions.

The reversible flow fans are currently available in 120mm and 172mm packages, in 12V, 24V, 48V and 60V versions. Pricing starts at $30 in small quantities.

For more information on Orion’s reversible flow fans, go to https://www.orionfans.com/reversible-flow-fans

