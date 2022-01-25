Neograf Solutions’ New Advanced Graphenes Targets Energy Storage Markets

NeoGraf Solutions, a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance natural and synthetic graphite sheet and powder products, has extended its range of next-generation graphite materials with the launch of Graf-X™ graphene nanoplatelets (GNP) and graphene precursors (GP). Both high-performance additive materials deliver enhanced strength, performance, and reliability in a broad range of thermoset and thermoplastic applications.

GNPs are ultra-thin, multilayer graphene nanoplatelets. Graphene is a single layer of carbon atoms arranged in a hexagonal matrix that is high strength, super thin, and offers the highest electrical and thermal conductivity. GPs are graphite products designed specifically as a raw material for efficient high-volume production of graphene products through further processing.

The launch of the Graf-X line is a transformational move for NeoGraf Solutions which has more than 140 years of product leadership and innovation in the carbon and graphite industry. “We’re leveraging our growing production capabilities and application development expertise to take graphene from the lab to large-scale commercial success,” said Jon Taylor, NeoGraf Product Manager. NeoGraf is a fully integrated graphene product supplier with a GNP capacity of more than 750 metric tons and a GP capacity of approximately 1300 metric tons at their facility in Lakewood, Ohio.

NeoGraf Solutions’ expanded product portfolio provides the industry with a source of high-volume, quality graphene nanoplatelets with sizing and specification options that can be tailored for specific applications. The company also leverages its extensive sourcing and processing capabilities to supply graphene precursors, which are graphite products designed to enable efficient conversion into graphene materials.

The advanced graphene materials are commercially available and can be used in a range of applications in building and construction materials, composites, energy storage, and for coatings, adhesives, sealants, and elastomers (CASE).

For more information on Graf-X graphene products, please visit: https://neograf.com/products/powders-and-additives/graf-x.