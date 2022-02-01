Ex-GM EV Director Added to Nanoramic Board

Nanoramic® Laboratories, industry-leading energy storage, and advanced materials company, welcomes Tony Posawatz P.E. to its Board of Directors. Posawatz is former President and CEO of Fisker Automotive, and former Head of Electric Vehicle Development of the Chevrolet Volt at General Motors (GM). Posawatz is also a Board Director of Lucid Motors. He will be a significant asset as the company delivers low-cost and high-performance technology to the lithium-ion battery market and other energy storage industries.

Eric Kish, CEO of Nanoramic, said: “Tony will be a key resource for Nanoramic’s leadership with his comprehensive skillset in automotive technology and product development. His insight will be invaluable as Nanoramic disrupts the electric vehicle (EV) market with our Neocarbonix™ electrode technology.”

Neocarbonix is an electrode technology that reduces costs by 20% and improves energy density by 30% compared to current battery designs while enabling fast charging and longer lifetimes for EV batteries.

Posawatz is best known for many product innovations and industry firsts. Through his former leadership at Fisker Automotive and GM, Posawatz is an automotive expert with 40 years of industry experience. He notably led his product development teams to numerous awards including both Motor Trend “Truck of the Year” and “Car of the Year” honors.

He now serves as President and CEO of Invictus iCAR (innovation Consulting Advisory Resources), focusing on the advancement of automotive technology companies, with an emphasis on EVs and cleantech. Posawatz serves as a non-executive Director for several public and private companies ranging from EV manufacturers, Tier I suppliers, connected car tech, energy storage, and more. He also advises various private equity and venture capital firms, as well as new mobility initiatives.

“Nanoramic has developed industry-leading technology, and I am looking forward to seeing it widely deployed in the next generations of EVs,” said Posawatz. “The battery is the most important part of an EV, and Nanoramic’s electrode is a step-change in what is possible.”

About Nanoramic

Nanoramic® Laboratories is an industry-leading energy storage and advanced materials company that has developed an innovative electrode technology, Neocarbonix™. Nanoramic® is commercializing this technology to transform energy storage for electric vehicles by increasing energy density and longevity while reducing costs. Founded in 2009 out of MIT, Nanoramic® is the exclusive designer, manufacturer, and licenser of Neocarbonix™ electrodes, FastCap® Ultracapacitors, and Thermexit™ thermal interface gap filler pads. See www.nanoramic.com