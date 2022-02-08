Fujipoly® announces the availability of their 2 to 7 W/m-K dispensable thermal interface gap fillers with an all-new video demonstration.

Fujipoly’s® dispensable TIM’s are suitable for many types of applications, including thin bond line and gap filler applications. Both silicone and non-silicone options are available as well as one-part and two-part options.

Various types of dispensing systems can be used from low cost for prototyping and manual dispensing to more sophisticated automated systems. These dispensable products can be supplied in 30cc syringes, 325cc cartridges, and custom packaging options are also available.

Watch our Dispensable Thermal Interface Gap Fillers Video here: https://youtu.be/Xks50-UKAoE