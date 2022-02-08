Sponsor

Electronics Cooling

Focused on Thermal Management, TIMs, Fans, Heat Sinks, CFD Software, LEDs/Lighting

Sponsor

Dispensable Thermal Interface Gap Fillers Video

Aerospace, Automotive, Blowers / Fans / Filters, Ceramics, CFD Software, Communications, Computer, Consumer, Coolers, Data Centers, Defense, Enclosures, Free Air Cooling, Heat Exchanger, Heat Pipes, Heat Sinks, Industrial, IT Products, LED / Lighting, Liquid Cooling, Materials, Compounds, Adhesives, Substrates, Medical, Plastics, Power, Refrigeration, Research, Semiconductor, Software/Modeling, TECs, Test & Measurement, Thermal Imaging, TIMs

Fujipoly® announces the availability of their 2 to 7 W/m-K dispensable thermal interface gap fillers with an all-new video demonstration.

Fujipoly’s® dispensable TIM’s are suitable for many types of applications, including thin bond line and gap filler applications. Both silicone and non-silicone options are available as well as one-part and two-part options.

Various types of dispensing systems can be used from low cost for prototyping and manual dispensing to more sophisticated automated systems. These dispensable products can be supplied in 30cc syringes, 325cc cartridges, and custom packaging options are also available.

Watch our Dispensable Thermal Interface Gap Fillers Video here: https://youtu.be/Xks50-UKAoE

About the Author

Electronics Cooling

Electronics Cooling magazine has been providing a technical data column since 1997 with the intent of providing you, the readers, with pertinent material properties for use in thermal analyses. We have largely covered the most common materials and their associated thermal properties used in electronics packaging.

Industry Sponsors

Sponsor
Sponsor
X