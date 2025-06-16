Regulating Temperatures in Electric and Hybrid Vehicles: THERM-A-GAP CIP 35E

To address the specific needs of automotive manufacturers and their tier suppliers, Parker Chomerics is proud to introduce THERM-A-GAP® CIP 35E. As one of our highest performing solutions in this space, THERM-A-GAP® CIP 35E is a two-component (2k) dispensable, cure-in-place, thermal gap filler with 3.5 W/m-K thermal conductivity. CIP 35E is designed to be an alternative to hard-curing dispensable materials while also providing an improvement over standard application methods associated with thermal gap filler pads.

The soft-curing of THERM-A-GAP® CIP 35E is an exciting feature for electric and hybrid vehicles. Once cured, CIP 35E will act as a low hardness (50 Shore 00) gap pad maintaining effective contact without exerting extensive force on surrounding electronics. A softer material is superior to brittle materials in environments like that of battery systems where temperatures fluctuate rapidly. The soft nature of THERM-A-GAP CIP 35E will be able to accommodate the changing dimensions that come with the rapid thermal expansion, unlike other hard, brittle materials which can fracture and damage surrounding components.

Additionally, if at any point in the future the system needs to be reopened to perform maintenance, having a soft material in place makes the rework process much easier.

Low Viscosity and Snap-Curing