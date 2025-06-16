Regulating Temperatures in Electric and Hybrid Vehicles: THERM-A-GAP CIP 35E

Electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid vehicles (HEVs & PHEVs) are becoming increasingly prevalent to reduce the environmental detriments produced by traditional combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. The use of stored electrical energy as opposed to stored chemical energy (gas) requires the use of large battery packs to supply the electric drivetrain, and therefore the electric motors, with electrical power.
To ensure that voltage, current, and temperatures are properly controlled within each battery cell of the full battery pack, a battery management system (BMS) is used within these vehicles. With the high-level of computational performance demanded by today’s battery management systems, copious amounts of heat are generated posing risks to the proper function of the device. A reliable thermal management system is critical to make sure that this heat is dissipated, so that both the battery pack and the battery management system can operate efficiently for long periods of time.
Introducing THERM-A-GAP CIP 35E
To address the specific needs of automotive manufacturers and their tier suppliers, Parker Chomerics is proud to introduce THERM-A-GAP® CIP 35E. As one of our highest performing solutions in this space, THERM-A-GAP® CIP 35E is a two-component (2k) dispensable, cure-in-place, thermal gap filler with 3.5 W/m-K thermal conductivity. CIP 35E is designed to be an alternative to hard-curing dispensable materials while also providing an improvement over standard application methods associated with thermal gap filler pads.
The soft-curing of THERM-A-GAP® CIP 35E is an exciting feature for electric and hybrid vehicles. Once cured, CIP 35E will act as a low hardness (50 Shore 00) gap pad maintaining effective contact without exerting extensive force on surrounding electronics. A softer material is superior to brittle materials in environments like that of battery systems where temperatures fluctuate rapidly. The soft nature of THERM-A-GAP CIP 35E will be able to accommodate the changing dimensions that come with the rapid thermal expansion, unlike other hard, brittle materials which can fracture and damage surrounding components.
Additionally, if at any point in the future the system needs to be reopened to perform maintenance, having a soft material in place makes the rework process much easier.
Low Viscosity and Snap-Curing
As a two-component dispensable material, THERM-A-GAP® CIP 35E has an excellent flow rate and can be dispensed in high volumes or used to fill in applications that require heat transfer in challenging geometries. With a 1:1 mix ratio and packaged in cartridges of various sizes, this material can be easily dispensed through a static mixing tip using either manual or automated dispensing equipment.
THERM-A-GAP® CIP 35E has a low viscosity when coming out of the mixing process, enabling it to conform to surfaces, fill in gaps, and displace air for optimal thermal performance. Since it is dispensable, this product is very well-suited to automation from prototyping all the way to large-format, high-volume dispensing.
The quick, snap-cure feature of THERM-A-GAP® CIP 35E allows the 2k thermal material to reach its final state quicker, meeting a crucial customer demand. Snap-cure products also reduce oil bleed, as the material cures before the oil has a chance to migrate to undesired locations on the product.
Meeting Customer Needs through Global Manufacturing
Parker Chomerics is committed to putting our customers’ needs first and helping them solve the tough engineering challenges today’s society demands. Through our global manufacturing footprint, we can serve customers worldwide with localized distribution.
Additionally, Parker Chomerics applications engineers are available to help customers during the design process by providing design, assembly, and technical guidance.
